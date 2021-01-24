How to Take Action Towards Your Goals Everyday

We all set big goals for ourselves.

But so many people are not able to actually achieve them because they don’t know how to get there. They don’t know the steps in between, the steps that they need to take on a daily basis to help them reach their goals.

This is one of the main things I help my clients do and I show them this exact process to help them break down their big, long term goals into daily actionable steps.

Get Clear on Your Big Goals

We have to get clear on what it is you want before we can start taking action towards it. So spend some time thinking about what it is you really want to accomplish in a 5, 3 or 1 year period.

Break Down into Monthly Goals

What would need to happen on a monthly basis, every month for you to hit your goals? This could look like hitting a specific income goal every month or this could look like something specific needing to happen before you can take action on the next. Whatever it is, lay that out so you can see what needs to happen monthly.

Start Setting Weekly Action Plans

This is where we can actually get a little more specific on what needs to happen in order to achieve the goals you’ve set. Look at each week in the month and set a focus for each in order to reach the monthly goal you have set for yourself. This could look like focusing on networking and relationship building one week, and creating your content for the month ahead the next week.

Create Daily To-Do List

Now we can really start to see the action items forming. What needs to be done on a daily basis for you to achieve the weekly goal or focus you set for yourself. Does that look like reaching out and starting conversations with 5 new people a day? Attending a networking event? Creating 5 new posts for your Instagram?

Your daily action steps will fulfill your weekly goals, which will help you achieve your monthly goals, and ultimately the big, long term goals you have set for yourself.

Now you can really see what action needs to be taken each day so you can actually have some clear steps and direction to help you achieve your goals.