Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Take Action Towards Your Goals Everyday

Sometimes our big, long term goals can seem so far away that we never take action on them. Stop not taking action on your goals and follow this process to break down your goals into daily actionable steps.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all set big goals for ourselves.

But so many people are not able to actually achieve them because they don’t know how to get there. They don’t know the steps in between, the steps that they need to take on a daily basis to help them reach their goals. 

This is one of the main things I help my clients do and I show them this exact process to help them break down their big, long term goals into daily actionable steps. 

Get Clear on Your Big Goals

We have to get clear on what it is you want before we can start taking action towards it. So spend some time thinking about what it is you really want to accomplish in a 5, 3 or 1 year period. 

Break Down into Monthly Goals

What would need to happen on a monthly basis, every month for you to hit your goals? This could look like hitting a specific income goal every month or this could look like something specific needing to happen before you can take action on the next. Whatever it is, lay that out so you can see what needs to happen monthly.

Start Setting Weekly Action Plans

This is where we can actually get a little more specific on what needs to happen in order to achieve the goals you’ve set. Look at each week in the month and set a focus for each in order to reach the monthly goal you have set for yourself. This could look like focusing on networking and relationship building one week, and creating your content for the month ahead the next week.

Create Daily To-Do List

Now we can really start to see the action items forming. What needs to be done on a daily basis for you to achieve the weekly goal or focus you set for yourself. Does that look like reaching out and starting conversations with 5 new people a day? Attending a networking event? Creating 5 new posts for your Instagram? 

Your daily action steps will fulfill your weekly goals, which will help you achieve your monthly goals, and ultimately the big, long term goals you have set for yourself. 

Now you can really see what action needs to be taken each day so you can actually have some clear steps and direction to help you achieve your goals.

    Nicole Hamzeloo, Social Media Consultant + Business Owner at Thrive Collective Co.

    Nicole is the founder and CEO of Thrive Collective Co., a social media consulting firm that provides consulting services to online small businesses and education to small business owners.

    Nicole got her start working for media agencies and for creative agencies doing planning, strategizing, marketing, sales and business development. While working at her 9-5 she realized that she wanted to start and run her own business to create more freedom and flexibility in her life.

    Now, she is a full-time social media consultant who focuses on helping other online small businesses convert followers to clients, optimize their social platforms and grow using social media strategies.

    Nicole has a true understanding and passion for entrepreneurship, and loves helping small businesses build a sustainable, growth-oriented presence on social media.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Jaromír Kavan on Unsplash
    Community//

    Mid-term Goals – The Power of a Roadmap

    by Tin Mayer
    Community//

    5 Success Hacks For Business Owners

    by PollyAnna Brown
    Community//

    A simple 5-step process for setting, measuring, and hitting your goals

    by Jory MacKay

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.