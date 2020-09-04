Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to tackle superiority complex with a change in approach

My personal experience of dealing with a tough boss, which I have never encountered before In 2018, I joined a small IT company in my hometown. It was a sole proprietorship, and I was reporting directly to the company owner. Unlike the corporates I have worked with before, in this company the owner used to […]

In 2018, I joined a small IT company in my hometown.

It was a sole proprietorship, and I was reporting directly to the company owner.

Unlike the corporates I have worked with before, in this company the owner used to take decisions consulting no one else.

I had to agree to whatever he is saying, irrespective of whether he is right or wrong.

If I oppose his ideas, he used to lose his cool easily.

He didn’t let me speak anymore whenever he got angry.

Though it might sound funny, this is how I used to deal with him and tackled the tough times.

1. I used to be patient and listen completely to whatever he is saying. 

2. Never interrupted whenever he is expressing his ideas.

3. Once he completed speaking, I tried to explain the reasons gently why his idea won’t work out and the supporting reasons.

4. I never rejected his ideas outrightly as it led to unpleasant situations.

5. I never tried to put him down whenever a third person was a part of the meeting.

6. I always expressed my ideas subtly as bosses with a superiority complex just cannot stand people who are aggressive.

7. One more way of presenting my ideas was to make amendments to his proposed plans and put it in a different manner so he does not feel inferior to me.

8. I always tried to learn his positive aspects that helped me in the long run. 

Have you ever gone through a similar experience? Waiting to hear about your experiences.

Nikhil TK, Former Senior Content Analyst at Thomson Reuters

A professional having 9.7 years of corporate experience with the Financial and Risk Division of  Thomson Reuters, the global Information Service  Provider.

I love writing and post my observations, personal experiences and random thoughts in this community.

Please share your feedback and feel free to reach out to me at [email protected]

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

