How to Switch Up Your Remote Work Routine

If you’re like many professionals, you’ve been working remotely for a while, with no clear end in sight. You have probably settled into some kind of routine by now, and working from home might even feel normal.

Are you struggling with the monotony of your remote work routine? Here are some quick tips to switch up your routine and improve your productivity.

Getting a Wi-Fi hotspot will allow you to be connected to the internet anywhere you go.

Wake up early, meditate, do some yoga, grab a cup of coffee, and plan your whole day.

Use the Pomodoro Technique, which gives you 25 minutes of focused time and a 5-minute break after each concentrated burst.

Try journaling. It is a wonderful way to take some time for yourself in the morning to clear your head.

Take some time to decorate your space, and make it functional and inspiring to be in.

Investing in a standing desk is a great way to improve your remote work routine. It will allow you to stand up and get in some activity every day.

Be kind to yourself if your project wasn’t as successful as you predicted, or if you weren’t able to hit everything on your to-do list.

Limit time spent in meetings. Meetings can be helpful if they are structured productively. Have a clear meeting agenda.

Daily standups are a great way to see your team’s faces and understand what they’re up to.

Create a team challenge and offer a gift card to a favorite store for the winner.

Mixing up your work from home routine is easier than you think. 🥳