How To Support Your Local Community

Nikolas Velikopoljski discusses how you can support your local community.

While living in a community, it’s normal for residents to want to see it develop or be in a good state conducive to everyone. However, the community can’t be in the best state if the right support isn’t offered. Everybody needs to do their part to improve their communities. Here are some ways that you can support your local community.

GO TO LOCAL RESTAURANTS

Local restaurants are one of the best ways to support the local community. Eating at local eateries helps a business increase its profits as well as reducing the cost that the business would have incurred for delivering its products. Therefore, it helps the restaurant grow to serve a large population within the community.

BUYING PRODUCT FROM THE LOCAL STORE

Within the community, there are many people with businesses selling different products. Supporting local businesses as opposed to going to big chain stores is vital to supporting the community. Supporting larger chains doesn’t need to be condemned of course, as there are likely members of the community that are employed there, but it would be a poor decision if you were to totally ignore the local businesses as they thrive off of the communities support.

PARTICIPATE IN FUNDRAISING ACTIVITIES

Fundraising activities are common in most communities. These fundraisers can be for a variety of things, from supporting local charities or getting organizations off the ground. One of the hardest parts of fundraising is getting community members to donate, so if you see a local group holding a fundraiser, do what you can do to support them. If you aren’t able to support them financially, ask how you can help in other ways. They’ll likely be more than happy to have you.

SUPPORT COMMUNITY EVENTS

Most communities hold events that tend to not only be entertaining to community members but to help the community in some way. If you can make the time, look into how you can support these community events. For example, if there is a cleaning exercise, community members should be able to participate in them to help make their home the best place it can be.

    Nikolas Velikopoljski

    Nikolas Velikopoljski, Founder at The Benefitted

    Growing up in Miami, Nikolas Velikopoljski has always been heavily involved within his community. In high school, he began volunteering at Sisters of Sacred Heart, helping to feed the homeless. He was also involved in Leading Miami, a youth-based program that worked to teach leadership skills to young kids. Later, he began volunteering with Get Smart, a non-profit that supplies educational materials to underfunded schools in Bermuda.

    The son of a Miami-based entrepreneur and community leader, Nikolas's care for his town and those who live there, as well as his innovative mind, came naturally. In 2018, he founded The Benefitted, a luxury apparel and accessories company. Born out of his observation that attendees of the Hard Rock Stadium needed bags that were compliant with the stadium's guidelines, his first product was a clear vinyl fanny pack that became coveted by locals. As his company expands, Nikolas has visions of collaborating with large institutions, including charitable organizations and universities, to make an even bigger impact in the lives of others.

