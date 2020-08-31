Business leaders play a critical role in supporting their employees’ work-life balance. We have the ability to create a negative culture that leads to overworked, burnt-out employees. Or, we can choose to create a positive work culture that leads to happy employees, higher productivity, and lower turnover.

Here are some practical suggestions for how to support your employees’ work-life balance by creating a culture of trust and autonomy.

Offer Flexible Work Hours or Remote Work

Most employees put a high value on flexibility in their work. They want some control over where and when they work. If possible, allow your employees to work flexible hours whenever possible. For example, you can offer options like coming in early and allowing employees to leave earlier in the day. If it works for your business, you can also offer optional work from home days. Allowing your team members to have some control over their work environment and schedules will strongly contribute to their sense of work-life balance.

Check In Regularly

Another way to support your employees’ work-life balance is to check in with each individual on a regular basis. During your check-ins, ask them how they are handling their workloads and how they feel about their jobs. If there are concerns, help the team member to resolve those issues quickly. These check-ins provide the opportunity for you to receive valuable feedback that will improve your company’s culture.

Offer Volunteer Time Off

Much of today’s workforce desires more time to contribute to the causes they care about. Millennials, in particular, are often more motivated by social action than by money. By offering your employees paid time off to volunteer, you allow them the freedom to give back. You will also give them a greater sense of work-life balance. In return, your company will also be more likely to attract dedicated employees who are passionate about serving their communities.

Work-life balance starts with leadership. Create a culture where employees have some autonomy and control, and you will find that everyone, including you, is happier and more productive.