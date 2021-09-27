How to support your colleague if they come out to you

- The workplace can be a very stressful place for people from the LGBTQ community. Many do not feel visible in the workplace due to their identity and this poses a risk to the overall productivity at the workplace. If you have coworkers who have shared their personal details about coming out to you, then you should definitely act as a supportive colleague at work. If you’re unsure of how to go about this, here are some ways to support your LGBTQ colleague at the workplace.
- If you have been getting hints about your colleague being queer, then the first step is to never pressure them to come out to you. They should feel comfortable coming out to you in their own sweet time. You should never assume their identity at first, making it super awkward for them.
- Has any other person in the workplace made a casual homophobic comment or joke that has caused your colleague distress? Immediately call out on such comments. If you remain silent, your colleague who has trusted you enough to open up to you, will feel you agree or comply with those sexist jokes.
- If you aren’t sure of your coworker’s pronouns, ask them before you start a conversation with them. Or else, pay very close attention to what they might be saying; whether they have left you with any clues as to how they would like to be called.
- Educate other people in the workplace about the importance of accepting and coming to terms with the LGBTQ community. Like others, they are equally a part of society and shouldn’t be ridiculed in any manner.
- Always support your colleague in every way possible. They already have a bunch of problems clinging onto them; they don’t need a toxic workplace on their list. The best way to support your coworker is to tell them how much you want to be a part of the pride parade! That’ll make them the happiest for sure.