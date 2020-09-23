Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Support Veterans in Your Community

How to Support Veterans in Your Community

While veteran support gathers seemingly unanimous consent whenever the topic comes up, it is essential to take the time and effort to show this support on a personal level whenever the opportunity avails itself. This support does not have to be some profound world-changing event; instead, even the smallest action may make a significant difference

While veteran support gathers seemingly unanimous consent whenever the topic comes up, it is essential to take the time and effort to show this support on a personal level whenever the opportunity avails itself. This support does not have to be some profound world-changing event; instead, even the smallest action may make a significant difference to someone that needs it.

Some ways you can show your support for veterans around you include the following:

Visit the veterans: You don’t need a personal relationship with a veteran to visit them. This gesture, however, goes a long way to help them feel appreciated and acknowledged. Visit your local Veterans Affairs hospital and let the staff advise you on who could use a visit.

Volunteer at a Veterans Hospital: The VA hospital offers a range of useful and necessary services to veterans to help with their return home and acclamation. As such, any help towards making the hospital function a little smoother ensures that these services reach the people that require them a little faster.

Assist Veterans with Job training: Readjustment to civilian life does not always go as smoothly as envisioned, and therefore, the process of getting a job isn’t always as straightforward. However, by volunteering some time to train Vets on navigating the modern job market, you may offer more help than you know.

Volunteer your unique skills: Necessary IT and finance skills are always in demand and not usually affordable. Volunteering these skills may give veterans a leg up to get started, especially after returning from deployment. You could train service dogs for use by veterans or even perform some household maintenance or chores for a vet’s house as an appreciative gesture.

Pay for their Meal: Whether it’s dinner or just a coffee cup, a gesture as simple as this would remind a veteran that the sacrifices made meant something. This gesture extends past meals and anything from paying for their groceries to their taxi fare.

There are more ways to show your gratitude, including writing a thank you letter or driving a veteran to an appointment. Regardless, any gesture, large or small, goes a long way to convey your appreciation and respect for their services.  

Chuck Schmalzried, Co-Owner of Michelle Construction at Michelle Construction

Chuck Schmalzried is a devoted and experienced home designer and builder. He has been in the business for several decades, and with each home he constructs, he strives to appeal to the homeowner's tastes, wishes, and needs. Chuck is interested in the connection and collaboration between form and function in a home design, particularly in regards to how the two can complement each other without detracting from one another. When designing a home, Chuck Schmalzried strives to create unique designs that suit the needs and desires of his clients or general market.
Modern home design is also of interest, and his recent work, which is featured on Twitter (@chuckschmalz) and Pinterest (@chuckschmalzried), adheres to many of the established principles of modern design. Chuck Schmalzried is particularly drawn to the nature of form and function as they play out in a home’s design. Both features are essential in some degree, and while it could be argued that functionality is most important, Chuck Schmalzried has found that the aesthetic value of a structure and its features can contribute significant to the value (real or perceived) of a home.
In addition to his professional life, Chuck Schmalzried is also a veteran who is proud to celebrate his fellow veterans in their accomplishments following their discharges. He highlights these veterans on ChuckSchmalzried.net. As a veteran, Chuck Schmalzried recognizes the value of starting something new when returning to civilian life, and he admires veterans who are able to apply the skills they learned and developed while on duty to other pursuits like entrepreneurship. Chuck Schmalzried also enjoys exploring homeopathic remedies and alternative treatments, and he is a proponent of the benefits of medical marijuana. His support for alternative treatments stems from personal experience; Chuck Schmalzried’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and used medical marijuana to ease her pain and treat additional symptoms. Having witnessed the effective properties of this treatment up close, Chuck believes in the curative, healing powers of nontraditional treatments. He is also passionate about the influence of a healthy lifestyle, and his own diet has been influenced by this belief. While conventional medical treatments certainly hold value and should be utilized, Chuck Schmalzried promotes the application of homeopathic approaches as a complement to such treatments.
Chuck Schmalzried’s diverse interests grant him an advantage when it comes to critical thought, innovation, and compassion. His drive to support fellow veterans, promote homeopathic treatments, and design and construct beautiful, unique homes for his clients set him apart from his competitors. Chuck takes pride in his professional work, and he is more than happy to share his thoughts on pertinent topics like medical marijuana. He is always looking to learn more about interesting, relevant matters in his industry. Visit Chuck Schmalzried’s websites to learn more.

