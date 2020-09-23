How to Support Veterans in Your Community

While veteran support gathers seemingly unanimous consent whenever the topic comes up, it is essential to take the time and effort to show this support on a personal level whenever the opportunity avails itself. This support does not have to be some profound world-changing event; instead, even the smallest action may make a significant difference to someone that needs it.

Some ways you can show your support for veterans around you include the following:

Visit the veterans: You don’t need a personal relationship with a veteran to visit them. This gesture, however, goes a long way to help them feel appreciated and acknowledged. Visit your local Veterans Affairs hospital and let the staff advise you on who could use a visit.

Volunteer at a Veterans Hospital: The VA hospital offers a range of useful and necessary services to veterans to help with their return home and acclamation. As such, any help towards making the hospital function a little smoother ensures that these services reach the people that require them a little faster.

Assist Veterans with Job training: Readjustment to civilian life does not always go as smoothly as envisioned, and therefore, the process of getting a job isn’t always as straightforward. However, by volunteering some time to train Vets on navigating the modern job market, you may offer more help than you know.

Volunteer your unique skills: Necessary IT and finance skills are always in demand and not usually affordable. Volunteering these skills may give veterans a leg up to get started, especially after returning from deployment. You could train service dogs for use by veterans or even perform some household maintenance or chores for a vet’s house as an appreciative gesture.

Pay for their Meal: Whether it’s dinner or just a coffee cup, a gesture as simple as this would remind a veteran that the sacrifices made meant something. This gesture extends past meals and anything from paying for their groceries to their taxi fare.

There are more ways to show your gratitude, including writing a thank you letter or driving a veteran to an appointment. Regardless, any gesture, large or small, goes a long way to convey your appreciation and respect for their services.