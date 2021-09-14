Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Support Veterans in Your Community

Do you want to help out your local veterans but aren't sure where to start? In his new blog post, Daniel Schwab Wyoming lists ways that you can help!

Veterans of the U.S. Military have a higher chance of experiencing homelessness and unemployment after they return from service. The good news is that there are many ways to help them and their families get back on their feet with your help. Here are some helpful tips for supporting veterans in your community.

Hire Veterans for Your Business or Donate to a Veteran-Focused Organization

There are many veteran-focused organizations that offer mentorship programs. But what do you do if you know of a veteran who needs some help getting the ball rolling on their own business or a veteran who is in need of some mentorship and training?

First, get in touch with the VA, they have programs and resources for transitioning veterans. Second, donate to an organization that focuses on helping veterans- like The Mission Continues or Team Rubicon.

Volunteer With the Local VA Hospital

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes people interested in volunteering with the local VA hospital and medical facilities. Not only will you help provide care to some of the most vulnerable of our society, but you also get to learn from those who have served our country.

Volunteers are needed in all aspects of the VA hospital – from giving patients a tour or escort to physical therapy exercises for patients who can’t move their limbs. Some volunteers even provide companionship for the patients by just sitting and talking with them, helping them pass time and feel less lonely.

Engage With Military Spouses by Providing Support Groups or Coaching Services

It is important to show military spouses that they are not alone in their struggles. Support groups or coaching services can help military spouses find a sense of community and be able to connect with others who understand what they are going through.

Coaching services can also provide a sense of community for military spouses by providing them with a counselor or coach who will listen and offer guidance on how to best solve their problems, or will provide resources that will help them better manage their circumstances.

Veterans are heroes who deserve our support. They are often coming back from combat zones with injuries and other conditions that require special care. Even if you don’t know any veterans personally, there are a few simple ways to show your support for them in your community.

    Daniel Schwab Wyoming holding glasses small

    Daniel Schwab, Founder & Director at TerraWest Conservancy

    Daniel Schwab, of Afton, Wyoming, grew up adventuring in the spring creeks of Star Valley. As he got older, his father and grandfather taught him how to hunt and fly-fish, two activities which further instilled in him an appreciation and love for the environment. Now, as a businessman, Daniel realized that he could weave his passion for environmental conservation into his professional endeavors, thus producing three successful and impactful companies—TerraWest Conservancy, Renegade Wyoming, and Feathered Hook of Jackson Hole. Each of his three businesses prioritize conservation while expanding and improving the local economy. Learn more about Daniel Schwab by visiting his website, linked above.

