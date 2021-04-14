Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Support A Grieving Teen

Understanding Their Unique Perspective

The day my dad died was a beautiful, warm June afternoon. I was 13 years old. My dad had dropped me off for school that morning just before going to the hospital for minor surgery. Minor surgery turned into a coma and then he died. As I neared my driveway after walking home that afternoon, I saw unfamiliar cars parked in front of my house, and my mom collapsed in the arms of her friends. My life as I knew it was forever changed. 

I have not forgotten anything about that day. I can still feel the heat from the sun, and the sweat on my body from walking up the steep hill to our house. I can still feel that first moment of panic and then denial. For months after, just before bed, I would fall asleep, clutching a photo of my dad to my heart, and hope that this act would give me the power to change my reality. I would close my eyes tightly and pray for a miracle. I still carry a surreal image of me standing in the window of the upstairs hallway of my house, watching the parade of long black funeral limousines pulling up.

That day influenced everything that came after, including my chosen career as a therapist and parenting expert. As a 13-year-old dealing with grief, I felt isolated, embarrassed, and depressed. My friends were as loving and supportive as 13-year old’s can be. But they were uncomfortable with my loss and at a loss for words, literally, as were my teachers, and other adults in my life. On the outside I looked and acted like the bubbly teenager I was “before.” But that was a charade. I was alone with my bag of Oreos, my feelings, my thoughts and myself. 

I was embarrassed because I didn’t want to be noticed for having a dead father. I just wanted to be normal, like everyone else. I had to go back to school with a ripped black ribbon on my shirt, a ritual of mourning from my Jewish faith, and I could feel the stares from my fellow students acutely, even if actually there were none. No one else had had this experience and it made me feel “other.” I was scared, and unbelievably sad, but my mom was devastated, and I didn’t want to add to her grief by sharing my own. I thought I must be the only person alive who was feeling what I was feeling!

Fast forward 50+ years. I have worked with many grieving families and children. The freshman college students I have been teaching for over 30 years have shared many of their own stories of loss and grief. What I have learned over all these years is the universality of how teens grieve. Adolescents experience the world very differently than younger children, or adults. They are undergoing enormous changes in their brains, in their bodies, and in their emotional lives. They are literally feeling feelings they have never felt before, thinking thoughts they have never had before, and are having new kinds of experiences and relationships, all with no history of how to handle it all. They feel misunderstood and awash in deep feelings they think no one else can possibly have. 

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

  • Often times when we check in with a teen, we say:” Are you OK? or How are you feeling? The answers to both those questions will probably be “YES, and FINE.” Because of those emotion flooded brains, it’s hard for them to articulate their feelings. Instead, make an observation: “it looks like you’re having a tough day, or I get that some days are good, and some days are bad, scale of 1-10 how was today?” This gives them options for communicating what and how they’re feeling.
  • Teens need someone to model the language of grief. Share your feelings, without making them feel responsible for them.
  • If you are overwhelmed with your own grief, find a surrogate who can be your teen’s check-in person
  • Talk about the person who has died. Teens tell me over and over that sometimes it feels as if the person they lost doesn’t exist anymore because no one will talk about them. Say their name and share memories with each other…often.

    Joani Geltman, Parenting Expert

    Joani Geltman, MSW, is a prominent parenting expert who provides home-based parent coaching, speaks publicly on issues relating to child development and parenting, and designs and implements training workshops on parenting and education leadership development. She has four decades of experience helping young people, serving as a social worker, therapist, student advisor, adjunct professor, and youth program director at various schools and organizations.

     

    The author of the best selling book, A Survival Guide To Parenting Teens: Talking to Your Kids About Sextng, Drinking , Drugs, And Other Things That Freak You Out (AMACOM May 20, 2014), Geltman has been featured in, or written for, USA Today and The Boston Globe. Her writings have appeared online at The Washington PostHuffington Post, Psychology Today, Mommy & Me, Boston.com, Working Family, Global Post Parenting, and on scores of blogs.  She was also featured as a parenting expert on Better TV, Good Day New York (Fox), Good Day Connecticut (Fox), and Fox-TV in Boston, WBUR’s Radio Boston.

     

    She has served as an adjunct professor for over three decades at Curry College in Milton, MA.  Geltman teaches in the department of psychology, covering child and adolescent development, family psychology, and dysfunctional family life.

     

    Geltman has spoken to thousands of parents, educators, and students at hundreds of schools.  The sought-after speaker delivers more than 40 seminars a year to schools, community groups, businesses, churches, and temples. She has developed seminars such as: Adolescent Psychology The Parent Version, Sexting and Texting What’s A Parent To Do?, Understanding Your Teen’s Drinking and Drug Use

