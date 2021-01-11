Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Supercharge your Energy this year

Do you want amazing energy this year? Here are some great tips to boost all aspects of your energy.

The beginning of the year is the most popular point in the calendar for fresh approaches and new perspectives. Is this the year you will magically achieve everything you didn’t quite manage last year?

It can be really helpful to set goals, but making sure they are realistic is so important. If we create impossible targets that are difficult to achieve, it just depletes our Personal Energy; we feel a sense of non-achievement (Mental Energy depletion) and become judgemental of ourselves (Emotional Energy depletion). This can leave us reaching for unhelpful ways to make ourselves feel temporarily better, such as eating cake or drinking wine, and it all goes downhill from there!

Don’t worry – there are plenty of impactful changes you can make to boost your different energies.

Mental Energy:

  • Have a clear out – try doing one room a month.
  • Make weekly and daily plans, which you can review as you go.
  • Make a decision that you have been putting off thinking about.

Emotional Energy:

  • Tell someone in your life what you appreciate about them.
  • Take a moment in your day to connect with what you are grateful for in your life – try writing down your thoughts.
  • Think about what is stopping you forgiving someone for something, and try exploring that forgiveness.

Spirit Energy:

  • Do something every day (or every day you can) that you feel enthusiasm for.
  • Find the time to connect with people that make you feel great.
  • Tap into and explore your authenticity.

Physical Energy:

  • Take yourself for a walk outside at lunch time.
  • Keep a food diary for a week and decide what changes you want to make.
  • Drink more water (this can have a huge impact on your energy levels).

 Which of these do you think would most impact your life?

Decide on one or two energies to concentrate on and identify achievable changes that you feel you can commit to.

If you would like to make changes in all four energies, start off by picking two to work on for the next month and incorporate more as you go.

Support yourself to succeed by going for bite size changes that you can build on regularly.

Originally published at mypowerbar.co.uk

