How to successfully improve your health with these plants. Motivate yourself

Herbs are almost an essential requirement in any kitchen. They are the best additions in soups, salads, and in garnishing various cuisines. They also don’t come cheap. If you are used to buying them from grocery stores, you can agree that they can really make your bill shoot up. Growing them in your kitchen garden saves you a lot of money in addition to ensuring that you have a constant fresh supply throughout the year. Additionally, if you manage to grow them in large quantities, it can turn into a profitable venture for some extra income. Herbs are used in making essential oils and other beauty products, which make them very marketable.

Here are 5 herbs that you can start growing in your kitchen.



1. Basil

Basil is particularly good in sandwiches, salads, and sauce. The good thing is that this herb is easy to grow indoors and matures very fast. You can start enjoying your harvest in two months after planting.

Basil can be started from seeds or you can buy small plants from a garden near you. Use a rich organic potting mix to pot the seeds or small plants. Ensure that the soil stays moist but not soaking wet. Basil does well in a bright and warm environment. Make sure to place the pots in a southern or western-facing window. If you don’t have a window that lets in sun for most of the day, grow your basil under LED grow lights. T5 grow lights make the best choice as they provide the blue spectrum that is abundant in the sun, and necessary in growing healthy plants. Make sure to purchase T5 grow light bulbs from a reputable brand for the best results.



2. Rosemary

Rosemary in pork, chicken, lamb, and potatoes among other dishes tastes heavenly. It is also good in sauces such as cream and tomato sauces. Growing this herb can be tricky, but you enjoy healthy growth once you get the hang of it. For starters, rosemary requires abundant direct light of about six to eight hours and another four to six hours of indirect light. To avoid light starvation in your plants, it is advisable to place your rosemary outside for a few weeks before bringing it indoors. Ensure that you gradually move the rosemary to shadier parts of the yard. This process is necessary to help it grow strong leaves that can withstand the weaker light indoors. When it comes to watering, ensure that the soil is dry to the touch before watering. However, be careful not to let the soil dry out completely.

3. Thyme

Thyme comes in many varieties and with a versatile flavor, which makes it suitable for many dishes across the world. Besides this, its appearance of tiny leaves and trailing stems make it a good addition to the indoors. It is good to note that thyme doesn’t do well in soaking wet soil. Ensure that you pot this herb in fast-draining soil. In addition, water it when you see the surface of the soil dry. This herb thrives in indirect light but lets it get at least six hours of light each day. To enhance new growth, ensure that you trim woody stems regularly.

4. Parsley

Parsley has a curly type that is known for beautiful foliage that adds color to any meal and flat-leaf variety that is known for its flavor. Whichever one you choose, the color and flavor make it delicious in fish, chicken, stuffing, and vegetable dishes among other cuisines. Parsley does well in strong light, growing it in a south-facing window is ideal. Be sure to turn the pot every few days to avoid the plants leaning to one side. Ensure that you use rich organic soil that drains fast. In addition, water regularly to maintain moist soil but don’t overdo it to avoid root rot.

5. Mint

Besides being perfect for food seasoning, mint can be used for its medicinal value. You can dry the leaves and use them in tea. It works well in soothing a sore throat or a stomach ache. Growing mint indoors is an easy task that calls for regular watering to keep the soil moist. However, keeping the soil soggy causes wilting, so it should be avoided. Be sure to let the soil dry before watering again. In addition, mint needs humidity for healthy growth indoors. You can ensure that it gets the required humidity by misting the leaves or setting a tray filled with water and pebbles near the plants.

Conclusion

Growing herbs in your kitchen is an easy and fulfilling task. Just be sure to provide your plants with the right amounts of light, water, and any other requirements that they need. While a number of herbs can grow well planted in one pot, growing each herb in its own pot gives the best results.