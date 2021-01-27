Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Structure A Cold Outreach Message

By
Campaign Creators | Unsplash
Campaign Creators | Unsplash

Cold outreach via email and LinkedIn is, in our opinion, the most effective form of outbound marketing for B2B businesses.

It’s an inexpensive, consistent, and long lasting marketing strategy that will allow you to speak directly to decision-makers in your target market.

Best of all, sending these cold outreach messages is easy. Here is our formula for sending cold outreach messages:

  • Simple Subject Line (email only): When sending cold emails to B2B leads, we know that we only have a second or 2 to capture the prospect’s attention. Because of this, we use short, personalized headlines, either: Question for (name) or Quick Question about (company).

Pro Tip: Some subject lines work better than others, it really just depends on what industry your prospects are in. Be sure to run A/B tests to find a winning subject line.

  • Personalized First Line: Each cold outreach message should open with a personalized first line. This shows the prospect that you did your research, and that you are not another desperate spammer in their inbox. Writing personalized first lines is as simple as viewing your prospect’s profile and writing a short compliment about something they’ve accomplished.

For example: “Hey John Smith, I noticed you just launched your company 6 months ago, I commend you on taking action during the midst of the pandemic.”

Pro Tip: As you scale, you can hire a virtual first-line writer to write the personalized first lines for you. Search Upwork and Fiverr for talented writers from Nigeria or the Philippines.

  • Offer Angle: This is where you pitch your services. After the personalized first line, we waste no time in telling the prospect what we offer. The offer angle should be relatively short, so the prospect can understand exactly what you do in 30 seconds or so.

For our services, our offer angle reads: “My name is Christian, and I run a business that helps agencies just like yours generate qualified leads by sending individually personalized cold emails and LinkedIn messages.”

Pro Tip: Be short and to the point with your offer angles. Less is more. Cut out words that don’t add to what it is you can do for your prospects.

  • One Sentence Case Study: A strong case study will solidify your cold message even further. The prospect knows what you do, now you need to prove to them why you matter by showing them some social proof.

The case study should be short. Ours reads, “We recently helped Lanzarotti Leadership increase their MRR by $13k in just 14 days by doing exactly this.”

Pro Tip: The more case studies you have, the better. Just be sure to keep them relevant to whom you’re sending messages to (ex. if you’re sending emails to agency owners, make sure your case study is an agency owner).

  • Signature: For email deliverability and to show that you’re a real person, end the message with your signature. Below is the signature we use with our cold outreach messages:

Christian Bonnier / Creative Director
[email protected]
(607) 323-1477

Piece all of these steps together, and you’ll have an incredibly strong cold outreach gameplan that will put you in front of more prospects and fill your calendar with qualified leads.

If you’re looking to automate your cold outreach so you get more clients, we’re happy to help. Feel free to book a call with our team to discuss how we can handle this entire process for you.

www.calendly.com/knowledgexus/strategy

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

