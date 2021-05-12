Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Strengthen Your Philanthropy Efforts

Today, more and more companies around the country are taking the right step in promoting and joining philanthropic efforts. Giving back to a community that has given you so much is possibly one of the best things to do as a business owner. However, merely writing a check or holding a food drive once a year can almost make those efforts impossible to promote within your own company. So, what can you do to fix this issue? Strengthen your philanthropic efforts. Therefore, the following list includes some necessary steps to take your charitable efforts to the next level. 

Understand and Define Your “Why”

As stated above, merely writing a check to an organization is excellent. However, that doesn’t do much above just providing funds for a short while. Employees are not engaged nor thrilled because there wasn’t real work involved. However, it might not be that you don’t want to do any work simply that there is no direction in your philanthropic efforts. Therefore, it is crucial to ask yourself why you are supporting a particular group. Your “Why” for supporting organizations that aim to help families devastated by COVID-19 can be because many of those families have relatives working for your company. You can see now that when a “Why” is added, not only is the mission clear but now employees have a reason to participate. 

Collaborate with Other Companies 

What better way to strengthen your philanthropic efforts than by joining forces with another company to make a more significant impact. If you are worried about working with competitors, the best route to take instead is to join forces with a complementary company. This is someone who isn’t a direct competitor but within your industry. Collaborating with other companies allows not only resources to grow but also awareness of the cause you both are pursuing. 

What Resources Can You Offer

Proving funds to a charitable organization is a good thing, but there are ways to strengthen those efforts. One of the best things you can do is to look within your business and see what resources you can offer these charities that can make their work easier and more effective. For example, if your company has a sizeable unused warehouse, you can provide the space for the organization to hold events such as food drives or a place for people in need to come to receive guidance. 

There’s no doubt about it; giving back to your community is a great thing to do with your business, but there is always room for improvement.

    David Shorenstein, Real Estate Owner & Principal at Hildreth Advisors

    David Shorenstein is a skilled and experienced Real Estate Owner whose career has lead him to his current position as Principal for Hildreth Advisors, where he works in real estate investment, brokerage, and asset management.

    Throughout his career, David has been refining and honing his skills within the industry. As a real estate professional, David's career began after he earned his degree in Finance and began looking for fields where he could practically apply his skills for more tangible assets. Real Estate was the perfect fit, and he's been building his career ever since for more than 13 years.

    Alongside his career, David Shorenstein found a keen interest in helping others. As his career and personal financial situation grew, he was able to donate more time and money to nonprofit organizations than ever before; it was this newfound profit that allowed him to help fund Madison Square Park and Chelsea Waterside Plaza.

    One group David is particularly invested in is Young Jewish Professionals: a not-for-profit organization set on providing the next generation of Jewish business leaders with the necessary mentorship and opportunities for success. The goal of this organization is to open the doors for aspiring business and educational leaders within the Jewish community, giving these young people mentorship, networking opportunities, and education so they can grow and develop their careers.

    Ultimately, David Shorenstein is a philanthropist who not only found his calling in his professional career but in helping others as well. He is passionate about giving back to causes he believes in so long as his help is to benefit other people.

    Learn more about David Shorenstein on his website!

