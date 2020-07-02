Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Strategically Set Objectives for Your Small Business

How happy are you with your small business’s performance?

By

Are you smiling, having nailed every goal? Is your long list of milestones one achievement after the other?

If the answer is no, then you’re like many small business owners who have trouble hitting their business targets. You know exactly what you want—more leads, more engagement, greater business growth, higher profits—but you struggle to meet your goals. So, let’s talk strategic objectives.

Strategic objectives represent critical or important achievements in your organizational strategy. They’re the goals you accomplish over time that link to your measurable outcomes and initiatives.

In this article, I will show you how to set clear, actionable objectives for your business in 3 easy steps.

To start, rank the below strategic objectives in order of importance:

Financial Steadiness

This is where you think of revenue and profit goals, make adjustments to insurance or legal components, hire a bookkeeper, CPA, lawyer, etc. Overall, it’s the financial health of your small business.

Visibility

Do you want your brand to be more visible? Are you looking to position yourself as a leader, but aren’t getting the engagement you need? Whether through a podcast, social media, YouTube/video, or other strategies, consider your presence. Are there areas that can be improved?

Product Creation + Refinement

What has your feedback been like? Dig into any testimonials/reviews you receive and see what may need to be created or refined.

Operational Excellence

Whatever your operational standards are, make sure you and your team are on the same page.

Team Growth

Do you have the team you need? Are there any skill sets missing? How are you delegating?

Your Growth & Development

As the leader of your organization, is there any way you can improve or develop your skillset?

Customer Experience

Are you wowing your clients? Is there anything you would want to do differently? What makes sense from a client perspective?

After you’ve ranked the above objectives in order of importance, identify tasks or projects that need to be addressed for the top 3.  

Determine which ones should start in Q3 or Q4 of this year. For each item in Q3, identify steps, assign team members, and set dates. Continue to monitor your progress weekly.

In case anything comes up that takes you off track, repeat for Q4. Once you see progress, celebrate your success!

The process of setting business objectives can be challenging, but when your organization achieves an objective it’s worthy of celebration. Having those ‘wins’ under your belt will bring renewed motivation to new objectives and business growth.

For more tips on how you can achieve small business growth and success, join one of The Idea Coach communities and turn those great BIG ideas into actionable strategies. For how I can help you achieve strategic objectives and goals personally, reach out. My goal is to help you consistently innovate to capture the attention of your customers. 

Pat Miller: The Idea Coach

With 20+ years of experience strategizing and positioning events with radio stations and digital brands—including WTMJ and WKTI in Milwaukee—Pat helps businesses find clear and competitive advantages to grow.  By helping small businesses create those aha! moments, The Idea Coach works to bring BIG ideas to life.

