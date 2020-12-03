Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Stop Your Employees Walking Away

In this article, you'll discover some amazing employee retention techniques.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
employee retention

Are your top talent walking away?

Employee retention is the company’s goal to keep talented and skilled employees. For lower employee retention, you need to nurture and engage your talent to stop them from leaving.

In this article, you’ll discover some amazing employee retention techniques.

1. Build a Great Onboarding Process

New employees want to become a valued member of the team. That’s where the onboarding process comes in!

The onboarding process is an excellent opportunity to build trust with new hires and prove to them that the company culture you’ve promised them is real.

2. Conduct Career Development Meetings

Helping employees in their career development and achieving their goals is one of the most crucial employee retention strategies.

Managers should schedule one-on-one career-focused meetings with their team members. Discuss their goals and needs, ensure that expectations are clear, and check that progress is being made. 

Regular check-ins demonstrate that managers care, and allow the employee to bring up any potential issues before they can grow into serious problems.

3. Give More Positive Feedback

HBR’s study shows that the ideal ratio between positive and negative suggestions is 5.6 (positive) to 1 (corrective).

You should give positive and constructive feedback to motivate your employees. Some great ways are through handwritten thank you notes, shouting on social media or company group, etc. These things motivate and encourage an employee to contribute and excel.

4. Work-Life Balance

It’s difficult to find the right balance between work and personal life to feel good that both areas are receiving enough attention. Provide a work from home scenario and flexible hours where employees with children or adults with hobbies are allowed the freedom to enjoy life to the fullest, but still get their work done.

5. Build an Employee Recognition and Reward Program

Building a recognition and reward program is all about telling them that you notice and appreciate their efforts and work. It could be a simple high five or a thank you note or a simple message on social media. Or It could be a company-sponsored outing, a thoughtful email, or a gift card to their favorite store.

When employees feel valued and appreciated, they have a positive perception of their workplace. But keep in mind that recognition has to be done well in order to be effective.

Article was originally published at Springworks Blog

    Pawan

    Pawan Kumar, Content Marketing Consultant and Blogger

    I'm a digital marketer, a blogger, trainer, and storyteller. I've been featured on many reputed publications and online magazines! I'm an avid reader and movie buff. Let's connect on Social Media.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Luis Alvarez/ GETTY IMAGES
    Work Smarter//

    How You Can Create a Healthy Workplace from Day One

    by Wavelength
    Courtesy of sirtravelalot / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Inclusion Starts on Day One: 10 Ways to Build an Inclusive Onboarding Experience

    by Wavelength
    employee-burnout
    Community//

    6 Tips to Avoid Employee Burnout at Work

    by Abigail Bockov

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.