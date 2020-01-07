How To Stop Waiting To Live.

Life isn’t waiting. So why should you? Life goes on. No matter what you do.

So why not live in the Understanding of how Life simply is too?

Why not simply do it so you can understand if it is something you want to keep doing?

Why not simply do it so you can understand how it is the thought that made you think you needed to wait before you could too?

Why not simply do it so you can understand how everything is also possible for you?

Life isn’t waiting. So you can see how you can stop waiting too.

***

The more you wait to do something, the more the weight of your own thoughts will stop you. Because your mind will get into the habit of finding a reason why you can’t, why you shouldn’t, why you need to wait. Rather than why you can, why you should and why there is nothing to wait for.

When you simply go for it, you begin a new daily practice too. Of action rather than hesitation. Doing rather than thinking. Living rather than dreaming.

When you simply do it, you begin a new daily practice for you too. Of remembering how you are also capable. Able. And allowed too. Allowed to live your life the way you have always wanted. To experience the Joy of knowing Life is for you too.

For you to design and create. For you to explore and experience too.

So whether it is writing a children’s book or being a stay at home dad, working in a flower shop or being a foster mom, you can do it.

All you need to do is begin from the Understanding that you get to choose how you want to experience Life. You get to choose how you want to shape your daily life too.

And once you decide, you simply know what needs to be done. Because you are doing what you want to do too.

So you can stop waiting. And start realizing it for you too. Realize everything you have seen for your life. And for the people you love too.

Life isn’t waiting. To remind you how you can stop waiting too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.