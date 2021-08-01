Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to Stop Imposter Syndrome

There is a theory, proposed by two American psychologists in the 1970s, known as “Imposter Syndrome.” It may be something you’ve heard of before. 😣😥 It’s the idea that there’s something ‘wrong’ in our psychology that tells us that we’re not worthy of our accomplishments and somehow undeserving of success. The more we accomplish, the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is a theory, proposed by two American psychologists in the 1970s, known as “Imposter Syndrome.” It may be something you’ve heard of before. 😣😥

It’s the idea that there’s something ‘wrong’ in our psychology that tells us that we’re not worthy of our accomplishments and somehow undeserving of success. The more we accomplish, the more we feel like a fraud. 🙄

In theory, this ‘syndrome’ can affect anyone with professional and academic accomplishments, but is often cited as being experienced more by women [the reference to WOMEN is important but not for reasons you may think].

Google it and you’ll find over 5,000,000,000 references to “imposter syndrome,” 99% targeted to women. 😲

So for decades women have been self-diagnosing and worrying about what’s wrong with them and using hours of precious time and energy trying to fix it.

Read more here….

    Suzy Jacobs, Educator, Speaker, Mentor, Founder at Suzy Jacobs

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    writing a book
    Community//

    Writing a book is not for the faint of heart

    by Monica Magnetti
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.