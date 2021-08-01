How to Stop Imposter Syndrome

There is a theory, proposed by two American psychologists in the 1970s, known as “Imposter Syndrome.” It may be something you’ve heard of before. 😣😥

It’s the idea that there’s something ‘wrong’ in our psychology that tells us that we’re not worthy of our accomplishments and somehow undeserving of success. The more we accomplish, the more we feel like a fraud. 🙄

In theory, this ‘syndrome’ can affect anyone with professional and academic accomplishments, but is often cited as being experienced more by women [the reference to WOMEN is important but not for reasons you may think].

Google it and you’ll find over 5,000,000,000 references to “imposter syndrome,” 99% targeted to women. 😲

So for decades women have been self-diagnosing and worrying about what’s wrong with them and using hours of precious time and energy trying to fix it.

Read more here….