How to stop feeling the fear?

I feel paralyzed by fear

I can’t think through clearly

When the amygdala kicks in and activates your stimulus, it is natural for us to fear.

“Don’t put yourself in a box” Ash Rao

In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk to the Talent acquisition leader at Verizon, podcaster Ash Rao who believes that converting your passion to professional success is within your reach through Passion To Profession podcast.

We chat about making tough choices in life when faced with a tough road. Normalizing the fact that we all make mistakes and that it is okay is key.

So, go ahead and learn how to stop feeling fear on Episode 114 of Curryup Leadership Podcast here.

