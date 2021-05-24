Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to stop feeling the fear?

You see a tough road ahead and let fear consume you. Think again.

I feel paralyzed by fear

I can’t think through clearly

When the amygdala kicks in and activates your stimulus, it is natural for us to fear.

“Don’t put yourself in a box”

Ash Rao

In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk to the Talent acquisition leader at Verizon, podcaster Ash Rao who believes that converting your passion to professional success is within your reach through Passion To Profession podcast.

We chat about making tough choices in life when faced with a tough road. Normalizing the fact that we all make mistakes and that it is okay is key.

So, go ahead and learn how to stop feeling fear on Episode 114 of Curryup Leadership Podcast here.

PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

