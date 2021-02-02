Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Stop Feeling Guilty About Climate Change — And Actually Start Making A Difference

More and more people are committing to sustainable practices every day, and for this reason, we can have hope.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Gball/ Shutterstock
Gball/ Shutterstock

The following is an excerpt from “A Pocket Guide to Sustainable Food Shopping: How to Navigate the Grocery Store, Read Labels, and Help Save the Planet.”

Once you begin to notice plastic and other needless waste, you won’t be able to stop noticing. You’ll wonder why that tin of organic nuts you bought had to come with a plastic seal. You’ll roll your eyes at plastic straws, kick yourself for allowing a beautiful bunch of carrots to shrivel, feel physically ill from taking a swig from a plastic water bottle, and question why the hell you have so many Christmas ornaments, anyway.

I’ve spent a lot of time feeling really terrible about every imperfect purchasing decision I’ve made. (Sometimes I can’t bear to tell a cashier I have my own bag when they’ve already expertly packed my stuff.) Anne Marie Bonneau, aka the Zero-Waste Chef, has dubbed this condition Environmental Guilt Syndrome.

Environmental Guilt Syndrome

Environmental guilt syndrome, or EGS, stems from the desire to be perfect in the decisions you make to cut your plastic consumption and never let a sweet potato sprout eyes and wrinkle again. But “it’s impossible to be perfect,” Bonneau says. “I think if you try to be perfect, you’re just going to be paralyzed, and you might not do anything.”

EGS is along the same lines as “eco-anxiety,” a condition the American Psychological Association describes as the feelings of helplessness and dread associated with “watching the slow and seemingly irrevocable impacts of climate change unfold, and worrying about the future for oneself, children, and later generations.” This is real stuff.

There’s a saying that’s popular in the waste-focused space that might help you shake some guilt: “We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly.”

Also: the gargantuan amount of waste our world has produced, collected, and improperly disposed of—none of that is your fault. “Our society is not set up to make it easy to live sustainably,” Bonneau points out. “We’re all swimming upstream.”

But the point is we’re still swimming. More and more people are committing to sustainable practices every day, and for this reason, we can have hope.

I ask you to find solace in the fact that you will never be perfect (in your fight against food waste—or anything, really).

Accepting this imperfection will free you to make progress.

    Kate Bratskeir, Journalist, Author of "A Pocket Guide to Sustainable Food Shopping"

    Kate Bratskeir is a journalist who primarily covers food, health and the environment. She is the author of "A Pocket Guide to Sustainable Food Shopping" (Simon & Schuster, 2021). Her work as appeared in HuffPost, Fast Company, Health and more.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Big Ideas: “Replace all single-use plastics with plant-based equivalents” with Rhea Singhal, CEO of Ecoware

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    “If your bathroom sink is overflowing, you don’t reach for the mop to soak up the overflow, you turn off the tap.” with Kate Nelson & Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Wisdom//

    Why #IWillRefusePlastic

    by Gay Kenney Browne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.