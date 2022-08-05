How to Stop Drowning in Stuff When You Have Kids

When my oldest child was a toddler, I put together a Science experiment kit for his birthday. It was nothing fancy. I found homemade experiments on Pinterest, made notecards to give directions, and stuck the random ingredients in a box. It included things like altoids, rice, and baking soda.

And then…I waited. I had no idea if my son would think it was dumb. And he opened it having no clue what it was. But as soon as he saw the first experiment, he was ecstatic.

In fact, for less than fifteen dollars, it gave him an entire day’s worth of joy. (With leftovers for another day).

And just like that, I was addicted.

Were there other gifts you could give that emphasized experiences over things? And could you do it while still giving them something fun to open?

In the years since, I’ve tinkered with this idea constantly. Sometimes, it’s worked beautifully. Other times, I’ve been disappointed with not having something “fun enough” to wrap.

That’s why I wrote you this big list of experience gifts for kids. It’s a little different than others. It has experiences to do with your family, but also ideas for a few small items that build anticipation. So that you get the best of both worlds.

And the best part? By concentrating your gift giving on wonderful experiences to have together, you are NATURALLY buying less stuff that fills up your home. And you can give these ideas to friends and family instead of the next LOL doll with a million little pieces.

Things like…

Zoo memberships

Cooking classes

Gardening tools

Trampoline park tickets

Factory tours

Camping adventures

and more!

In Conclusion

Say goodbye to the floors littered with toy knick-knacks. And hello to beautiful moments with your kids instead.

Does it get any better than that?

What’s your favorite way to build experiences with your kids? Leave a comment and let me know!