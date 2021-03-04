Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living Awesomely

If you tell me to describe self-esteem, the quotation is what I would like to use. Many of us, at some stage in our lives, are struggling to sustain a positive self-esteem. The way you feel about yourself is what you describe as self-esteem. Sustaining self-esteem is not only a great way to avoid certain […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you tell me to describe self-esteem, the quotation is what I would like to use. Many of us, at some stage in our lives, are struggling to sustain a positive self-esteem. The way you feel about yourself is what you describe as self-esteem. Sustaining self-esteem is not only a great way to avoid certain mental health problems, but it is also vital to promote general well-being.

Low self-esteem will prevent you from going on. It’s going to hold you back from enjoying yourself and knowing who you really are. I had very poor self-esteem in my teenage years, and ultimately that caused me to experience psychiatric depression. Improving the self-esteem was a daunting challenge, but not an impractical one. In reality, in raising my self-doubt, I realized my feelings of low self-esteem, but with the assistance of my psychiatrist, I was able to control my feelings of depression and climb above them.

February is the International Boost Self-Esteem Period, and in this post, we’ll give you some awesome ways to improve your self-esteem and avoid mental disorders such as depression and stress.

It is important to keep in mind that it takes time, maturity, and determination to raise one’s self-esteem. So let’s launch the process of improving your self-esteem by taking these moves.

Positive self-talking

The way you define yourself to others, the names we offer ourselves, all of which play a crucial role in developing our self-esteem and trust. Let me ask you a question, “How can you explain yourself to a person in one word?” Think carefully on what kind of word you’d use. These words are not just words, they are how we see ourselves, how we understand ourselves, and these words are crucial in leading to our general mental health.

Think of how you’re talking to yourself. Negative self-talk will amplify your shortcomings as long as your good qualities are nowhere to be found. Each time, you catch your attention to your mistake, contest it. Shift your pessimistic self-talk to an optimistic one and see the shift in yourself.

Humans are flawed, but these flaws are what make them special to each other. Accepting yourself – faults and all is one way you can protect yourself from having poor self-esteem and trust. You’re special, and sometimes your shortcomings are part of you. The failure to consider the shortcomings is like not knowing yourself.

Your knowledge of yourself makes it possible for you to rely on what should and cannot be improved. It allows you room and resources to find new possibilities and talents that have not been apparent before your shortcomings.

Start celebrating it to yourself

Take a few minutes every day this month to enjoy yourself. It might have been anything:

You’ve got a career, yay!

You’ve prepared a dinner for you and your mates – yum!

Your conversation went well, good for you.

You got up from your room, great!

Once you’ve recognized your contributions, honor them. Doing this will help make your life brighter and healthier. No matter how great or insignificant your achievements are, be proud of them. This will help you build trust and help you understand your value.

Don’t neglect self-care

Self-care not something you’d forget about. It’s one of the best ways to increase your self-esteem. Self-care should be performed everywhere, at any moment. It means concentrating on the desires of the mind and body. Ask yourself, what do you need to do? Are you going to get enough sleep? Can you eat well? Is your mind calm, huh? Go for that vaser lipo if it will make you improve your self-esteem.

Improving your self-love and self-care habits will make you feel positive about yourself and, in exchange, develop your conscience and self-esteem.

Take a Chance and Leave Your Comfort Zone

When I was first diagnosed with mental depression, I did something similar. We don’t want to leave our comfort zones, but staying in them can harm our confidence and life skills. Step out of your comfort zone gradually to boost your self-esteem.

Find something different (that you haven’t done before), something out of the ordinary. This will boost your self-esteem and help you to gain self – confidence.

    Christine Chen, Coach at Freelance

    At the very helm of creative photography and videography, stands tall RoyalReel Photography family. My team is duly recognized for taking the best Wedding, Events, Beauty, TV Commercials and Fashion photos and videos.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    By MicroOne/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    A Guide To Improving Low Self Esteem

    by Wendy Wisner
    Community//

    Exercises in self-esteem

    by Rana Moneeb
    build your self worth
    Community//

    50 Self-Esteem Affirmations [Repeat Them Daily to Build Self-Worth]

    by Luke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.