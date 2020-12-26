Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to stop believing the lies about who you are

Book Review

“The time has passed that we leave ‘money on the table,’ whether at your job, in your home, or with the person you love the most.  Know your value.  Get it. And finally, live the life that you deserve.”

I purchased the audio version of the book because the author delivers it in her own voice and because I wanted to read it quickly. What was engaging about Rachel’s semi-autobiography? The story was simple advice from a young woman who overcame many adversities early in life that yields an almost Cinderella storybook ending. The book tells the story of how Rachel grew up in rural California the daughter of a minister; and how she left her rural home for a new life in Hollywood. 

Every chapter gives new insights into the lessons Rachel learned on her journey to become an employee, wife, mother, entrepreneur, author, and social media lifestyle artist. She shares the many disappointments and pains along the path to success. She shares her flaws, mistakes, and “wish I could do-overs”. She shares intimate details about her siblings, marriage, children, and parents. She discusses the business she created and her transformation into a social media lifestyle blogger. She shares her passion for life and the joy of living. There are sections in the book that made me laugh and cry. When interviewed and ask what is the one take away Rachel wants readers to remember, she replied, 

The belief that you can effect change in your own life … I hope a seed is planted… Can I really do those things?… Yes, you can! If you can’t accept that as the gospel truth, then I hope you just start asking questions – well what if? … Letting yourself have permission to ask those questions… is what starts to stir possibility up in your soul. 

Rachel made a believer of me.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

