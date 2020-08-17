How to stop being our worst enemy?

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

As women in a modern society, we play many roles from being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend and a member of various communities. The pressure builds up when you are also a business owner or lead an organisation. Balancing the roles is already overwhelming but learning how to manage and filter the comments, feedback and remarks from various parties is a skill and very essential in achieving a productive and happy life.

I would be lying to say if personal expectations and the pressures of needing to be perfect has not affected my life and emotions got the better of me. Some days, I have the urge to give up on tasks at hand or contemplate, even starting it. When the going gets tough, I found myself doubting my abilities and asked if I was really good at what I do, or doing hard enough, and if I deserve happiness, success, and acceptance. However, self-sabotaging can be a dangerous affair, and one thing I learned is, unless you come out of it fast, you deprive yourself of the opportunity to reach your goals. In other words, you become your worst enemy. While there are many reasons for us feeling like this, there are ways to come out of it quickly.

As humans, we tend to be over-critical of ourselves and do not credit our strengths and talents. As a result, our growth gets stunted, and we make no progress. Worst still, our brains let us believe we are never good enough, resulting in us not even starting a simple task. In my entrepreneurship journey, being in the company of the right people who have given me advice on how to keep a balanced head, heart and mind have helped me propel better and move faster in my business and personal life.

Here are some ways on creating a pathway to successful living, whether in our own lives or business.

1. 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒔.

We all born with unique talents, and that is true because God’s creations are just. While learning to stay humble is a virtue; learning to stop overly criticising ourselves is as important. If we don’t, it will always be a vicious cycle. What makes it worse is when we go into an emotional and mental paralysis when we allow people to do just that.

Approach things with a positive mindset even when you feel down. Deviate the feelings to other productive activities that will help you calm down and understand that you are the best person for this job, role, and task. When we believe we are the best person for whatever we intend to do, everything starts to change because we make an effort to start doing.

2. 𝑩𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒔.

Identify one or two things you are good at and build on that as a motivation to do other things. We are not a jack of all trades. We are unique, and we have our own specialist areas. Focus on that one trade or niche and keep sharpening the saw. In other words, focus on your strength. If you come across a roadblock, find the reason why it was a problem, and seek \ alternatives to come back even better and stronger. Don’t kill yourself trying to be perfect. Not good with writing? Upgrade yourself and take courses in writing. Need a transformation? Hire a coach to help you achieve your goals. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, find a solution as a motivation to keep going. Start small but dream big. Always.

3. 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒍 𝒂 𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒚.

As a parent, I believe in injecting positive influence through proper choice of words and language in my conversations with my children – especially the teenager. Likewise, the positive language and self-talk should be at play with ourselves and with people around us. Pay attention to your language and the words you use. In a digital world, our fingers act faster than our brains can react or think. Avoid unproductive talk and stay away from negative people to avoid being entangled in a negative mindset, especially on social media. Choose your company and be with people who will lift you up. I am reminded of what my personal coach always say, ‘choosing your words wisely is key to unveiling the right attitude in people.’ The tongue can be a double-edged sword. It can dictate how you perceive and live life. Use it wisely, and you will be amazed at how it can transform us into better human beings.

4. 𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒕 𝒈𝒐

There will always be people who will make us feel unappreciated, undervalued, or not worth to be in their circle. So be it. Leave them. It is hard to do, but relieving yourself from such pressure or the feeling of resentment will help you feel better. Always trust your instincts. Be very, very, very good at what you do so that no one can say otherwise. And even if someone were to argue or counter your views, invite them for an open conversation to understand their thoughts. We are all here to learn from one another, and if they feel they are better than us, give them the benefit of the doubt. If we disagree with them, we have the right to politely walk away and acknowledging that we are all entitled to our own views and way of doing things.

In order for us to achieve greater things and take care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. Keep a healthy and positive mind because if we don’t, who will?

“Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.

― LOUISE L. HAY,