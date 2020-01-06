Log In/Sign Up
How to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution

At the beginning of a new year, we often tend to tell ourselves how things will be different.

At the beginning of a new year, we often tend to tell ourselves how things will be different. From adopting healthier habits, picking up a hobby, or making big changes, new year’s resolutions are varied. The problem with these resolutions is that, too often, they tend to fail within a few months. Below are a few tips for how you can stick to your resolution throughout the whole year.

Be Honest

Many common goals involve health, particularly in regards to fitness or diet. When establishing a resolution, it is important that you make yours something that really matters to you and will have a positive impact on your life. Your resolution should not be based on what others believe or value; instead, choose something that inspires you and motivates you from within.

Set Clear Goals

For most people, it’s actually best to stick to a single goal; doing so allows for clarity and simplicity that makes you more inclined to actually follow through with your plans. However, if there are multiple things you’d like to accomplish in the coming year, you shouldn’t feel the need to limit yourself to just one goal. Instead, prioritize making your goal straightforward, reasonable, and rewarding. It may help to set benchmark goals, as well, to keep you on track throughout the year. You should be able to have a clear vision of what you want to achieve, how you can go about doing so, and what the end result will be.

Reward Yourself

When dreaming big, it can be difficult at the beginning when your goal is far away. However, it is essential that you learn to acknowledge your successes no matter how small they may seem. Every step toward reaching your goals is one worth celebrating.

Forgive Mistakes

No one is perfect, and it is unreasonable to expect yourself to only think about your goal. Giving up can be easy when you have any setbacks because you are focused on the end goal, but it is important to remember that achieving your goals takes time, patience, and effort. You can’t accomplish your goal in a single day, and similarly, one day won’t ruin your progress, either.

This piece was first published on Marissa-Elman.com.

Marissa Elman, Photographer & Fashion Enthusiast

Marissa Elman is passionate about the arts as well as wellness practices. As a photographer and fashion enthusiast, Marissa strives to stay on top of trends so that she can be informed about what is popular and influential. Though Marissa Elman is interested in the fashion world, she is also passionate about health and wellness. Taking care of the body and mind should be the priority of everyone, Marissa believes, and she devotes much of her time to researching and promoting healthy behaviors and habits. You can learn more about Marissa Elman by visiting her website or by following her on social media.

