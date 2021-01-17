How to stay well during the pandemic phase? Wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Are you feeling anxious and stagnated currently? Do you also suffer from mood swings? Do you feel sad by thinking that the pandemic phase might never go away? If yes, then you are not the only one. Many like you are witnessing similar thoughts and don’t know how to manage the same. The pandemic has caused economic, professional, and personal harm across the globe. And now it’s time to reset the damages that it has done in our personal lives. That means it’s time to move away from stress and anxiety and start living a healthy life.

Wellness guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

People need to try and lead a healthy life amidst every situation. For that, people should maintain the correct safety protocols and venture out. Today, most women and men are attending offices and are going out to cater to their daily chores. That brings in some movement and action. However, it is essential to minimize the sense of fear and stagnancy that is an aftereffect of the pandemic. For this, you can count on the wellness guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage.

1. A routine is essential

Staying at home can ultimately affect one’s daily routine. Hence, people must maintain a steady routine every day. That means there should be a proper timeline for every activity that you do. For instance, it isn’t healthy to miss out on breakfast just because you need to log in for work early in the morning. It can create a disbalance in the body and later lead to mental stress. Hence, take time out and put a timeline for all the essential activities you are doing from your home.

2. Exercise daily

If you are feeling stressed and tensed daily, then it’s necessary to start exercising. Any form of physical exercise will help you release toxins from the body and lead to feel-good hormones. It will keep you active amidst the pandemic stagnancy and bring a sense of flow and direction in your life. Daily exercise might also help you to lose the extra weight and will help you to boost your immune system. Today, you have the option to practice yoga, Pilates, or aerobics in a fitness class, online, or in real-time. You can choose what caters to your requirement and preference.

3. Make a gratitude list and express thanks

It would help if you didn’t leave your gratitude for Thanksgiving when passing through the pandemic phase. Every day is a good day to express thanks and appreciation for every good thing that is happening to you. For instance, if you and your family members are not affected by the virus, you need to be grateful. If you have been able to revive your job, you should add that to your gratitude list.

The pandemic phase is a challenging phase for everyone. It’s natural to shift between faith and fear. However, when you follow the wellness guidelines, you can amplify the positive thoughts and lead a good life.