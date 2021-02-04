How to stay well during the pandemic phase? Eric Dalius shares wellness guidelines

It’s been a year that the world has been trying to heal from the after-effects of the pandemic! No one expected that 2020 would bring in the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which will change the course of life for everyone across the globe. There were mandatory lockdowns, social distancing, and stay-at-home orders. For most people, 2020 has been a year of a restricted lifestyle. In 2021, things have become slightly relaxed, but the threat of a pandemic isn’t over. Even though the vaccination drives are prevalent everywhere, people are still afraid of the virus and its after-effects. It affects the mind and the body. And for this reason, it is necessary to follow wellness guidelines.

Wellness guidelines by Eric Dalius

People can’t live in isolation! When something occurs at a macro level, it’s bound to produce an effect on the micro-level as well. Hence, the pandemic outbreak has made people develop palpable energy all around the globe. Even today, people are afraid of getting affected by the new strain of the virus. Everyone must practice inner calm and live well. For this, Eric Dalius has come up with some of the best wellness guidelines.

Practicing the art of letting go

We can’t live a healthy life in prolonged fear; it affects the body and mind in strange ways. It results in body pains and also makes the mind restless. That way, we keep on focusing on a few negative thoughts in loops. Hence, it is necessary to practice the art of letting go. In this practice, you consciously let go of any disturbing idea or fear, or tension that has been affecting your mind for a long time.

The practice of letting go takes time, but it’s worth giving a try. You need to set aside some time for yourself and ensure that you are entirely free from work. It’s essential to cultivate silence and be there in the present moment for a while. After you feel comfortable in the quiet, you need to think about the troubling thoughts and fears that haunt you. And once you have felt the fear again, you need to consciously tell yourself, “I am letting go of this thought right now.” You can practice in-depth breathing tactics with this practice if you want. The thought or fear might recur back to you, but you must stay true to the way of letting go and not indulge in that thought or fear again. It will help to bring down your tension and help you lead a fear-free life.

The habit of praying

We live amidst testing times, and it’s natural for people to get scared about what’s happening worldwide. However, people must get trapped in fear and stress. One of the best habits that help people free their anxiety and stress is praying. If you and your loved one are well and haven’t got affected by the virus so far, you need to count that as a blessing. You must express much gratitude to the Universe or God and pray every day.

When you pray for releasing the negativity, and create a shift in our energy. It shifts our focus from tension to that wellbeing. When you pray for yourself and your loved ones, you focus on thoughts related to good health and wellness. You start to live in faith instead of fear. You can write your prayer and read it once when you wake up and before you go to sleep.

Create a gratitude list

When you have to stay in one place for a long time, the mind tends to function differently than before. For instance, you might get reminded of all the negative occurrences in your life. Since the outside world is still struggling to flatten the pandemic curve, your mind might start to harp on more negative thoughts and ideas. It is necessary to put an end to this by creating a gratitude list. For instance, if you haven’t lost your job during the pandemic, you are in good condition. You need to add this and other aspects similar to this in your gratitude list. It will help you to count on your blessings and feel positive. It will help you to become hopeful about life and lead each day with increased hope and a sense of renewed vigor. If you want, you can purchase a notebook and make it your gratitude journal and keep listing the good things that happen to you during this challenging phase. Gratitude helps to create a shift in energy, which benefits the body and mind.

Meditation is essential

The world is still in a state of turmoil. And this sense of chaos is present in each one of us. We have to think twice before going out. Also, the uncertainty about the end of the pandemic makes everyone think about whether we will be able to lead life the way we used to before or not. It is enough to create stress and tension in mind. Increased anxiety affects the health and our daily life. You might find your stress affecting the quality of your work. Hence, everyone must meditate.

Meditation as a practice helps you to calm your thoughts and ensure you have better clarity. It helps to clean inner doubts and also addresses and resolves our deepest fears. Most importantly, it can help curb down the stress hormone cortisol and generate more happy hormones to lead a stable and balanced life. Meditation also helps to relax the nerves and bring in a deep sense of relaxation. It makes you calm and allows you to think with practical reasoning and logic. You can set aside time daily for your meditation. It’s a good practice to meditate once in the morning and once before going to sleep. This simple practice will increase the quality of your life.

These are some of the simple wellness and health guidelines that can help you lead a balanced life during the pandemic phase.