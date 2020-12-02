Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to stay well during the pandemic phase? Brian C Jensen shares easy wellness guidelines

How to stay well during the pandemic phase? Brian C Jensen shares easy wellness guidelines

No one expected that 2020 would be a year filled with so much stress and anxiety! The pandemic outbreak has made people fret for their lives and has also adversely impacted the economy and job market. On the one hand, the economy is gradually recovering from business losses, while on the other hand, people are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

No one expected that 2020 would be a year filled with so much stress and anxiety! The pandemic outbreak has made people fret for their lives and has also adversely impacted the economy and job market. On the one hand, the economy is gradually recovering from business losses, while on the other hand, people are still losing their jobs and are witnessing pay cuts. Many offices and factories have got shut down as well. Hence, people must count on wellness guidelines to stay well.

East wellness guidelines by Brian C Jensen

Most people get caught up in stress and anxiety because of the pandemic. It is necessary for them to opt-in for wellness guidelines by Brian C Jensen to stay well.

  1. Consuming a healthy diet

People need to stay fit and boost their immune system. One of the best ways to do that is by eating a nutrient-rich diet. It is necessary to consume lots of green vegetables and fruits for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That aside, you can also add vitamin and protein supplements to your daily food intake. It will help you to stay healthy and make your body strong to combat any virus or bacteria.

  • Daily exercise is a must

Daily exercise is a boon and has helped many people to stay in shape. Recently, people cannot go to a gym actively because of lockdowns and social distancing rules. It is good to walk for thirty minutes a day and practice yoga or Pilates at home. It helps to tone down the body and also reduces the toxins in the body. Exercise also helps to release stress and makes a person mentally and physically stable. It also allows you to maintain an ideal weight that prevents you from becoming obese.

  • Forsake alcohol intake and smoking

Currently, several adults have been resorting to smoking and alcohol consumption to combat stress and anxiety. It will lead to addiction and will not benefit anyone. It is a better idea to quit smoking and alcohol consumption for a healthy life. Excess smoking and alcohol consumption can affect lung and liver health. And that can hurt the immunity. Today, it is essential to enhance the immune system to combat the virus and any other bacteria to stay fit and agile.

  • Think positive and meditate

Recently, world energy is palpable and stressed! People are concerned for themselves and their loved ones. Hence, it is an excellent time to practice positive thinking and meditation. When you meditate, you get into the habit of positive thinking automatically. Meditation helps to calm the mind and also let of mental blocks and negative thought. It gives you more mental clarity and can visualize a better and improved lifestyle. It helps you to feel grounded and calmer than before.

Staying well amidst the pandemic phase is essential. The guidelines mentioned above can help you to streamline your life for the better. 

    Brian Jensen, cardiologist

    Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about him https://briancjensenscholarship.com/

