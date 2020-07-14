How To Stay Productive and Avoid Stress With Jeff Clawson Founder Of AustinVestors

Jeff Clawson is the Founder of AustinVestors, a property management company that helps investors manage their portfolios.

In this article, the founder of AustinVestors shares insight on how to stay productive and avoid stress.

Avoiding Stress:

All over the world, property managers and Realtors feel the need to be on call 24/7 for their clients. But this causes untold stress and allows them to burnout faster than they can imagine.

According to Jeff Clawson, founder of AustinVestors, the best way to avoid stress and burnout is to create a dedicated schedule that works for you and your client.

In his exact words,

“I set a dedicated work schedule because I understand how easy it is for Realtors & property managers to feel like they need to be on call 24/7 for their clients. But here’s the truth, most clients will understand if you set their expectations at the beginning of the relationship. We work from Monday to Friday between 9 amー5 pm.

We have this schedule written into our policies and procedures that all of our clients agree to when they sign up for management. If a client calls at 7 pm, the call is going to voicemail and won’t be returned until the next day, unless it is an emergency. This schedule gives me more time to spend with my family and avoid burnout.”

This method devised by Jeff Clawson has helped him tremendously in managing AustinVestors without having to worry about stress and burnout.

Staying Productive:

Most businesses today struggle with staying productive. When it comes to staying productive, two things are important.

Time Management

Remote Work

For a business to stay productive, they have to be able to manage their time properly and to work remotely whenever necessary.

For AustinVestors, working remotely whenever needed is a part of their system. According to Jeff Lawson, “Property managers are always on the go, so we at AustinVestors, use mobile-friendly management software. Our staff can work from anywhere on a laptop or smartphone.”

This is absolutely brilliant because it allows them to stay connected at all times.

Another thing is Time Management. When talking about time management, here’s what Jeff had to say.

“The biggest challenge that I had, in the beginning, was time management. I was still working full time in real estate sales, and adding property management into the business was like adding on another part-time job. I started working 12-hour workdays, waking up at 4 am to catch up on emails from the day before, then spending the afternoons showing and inspecting properties.

Eventually, I was able to hire an assistant. Our first hire was actually just a virtual assistant that could help with answering calls, coordinating maintenance, utility activations, etc. She is still with us today and is one of our most dedicated employees.”

Jeff Clawson was able to properly manage his time by hiring an assistant which provided him with more time to focus on the growth of the company.

Advice For Others:

For anyone looking to build a property management company, here’s a piece of advice for you:

“Join NARPM and network with other property managers. You don’t have to re-create the wheel. There are thousands of NARPM members that are able and willing to help you along the way.”