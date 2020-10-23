How To Stay Positive At Work

Your alarm clock goes off and you hit snooze, over, and over, again. You can’t bare the thought of going into work today (or any day) because you hate your job…and you don’t know what to do about it.

Dreading going into work each today is a terribly unhealthy feeling. You spend more time on the job than you do anywhere else, so it shouldn’t be a place of loathing. If you feel that it is, then it’s time to do something about it.

My client, Jenny, came to me because she needed a new job; she couldn’t stand her work environment and wanted to make a change ASAP. As her career coach, I knew I could help her land another gig. I also knew that she was going to implode if she didn’t do something about her current situation in the meantime. A negative attitude at work can impact not only your performance, but your health as well.

As much as it may feel therapeutic to complain to colleagues and friends about a negative work environment, you’re only making it worse. Try some of these tactics instead, so you can stay a bit more positive at work…even when you hate it. (Your fellow colleagues will thank you.)

Learn a new skill.

If you hate your job, why not prepare yourself to take on a future career that you will love? Develop a new skill and invest your energy in fostering it. If it’s also something that could help in your current role, ask your employer to send you to a seminar or pay for an online course. At the very least, you can start to prepare for your next job down the road while learning something that is of interest to you.

Treat yourself.

When you complete a project or make a deadline, give yourself a reward. It can be difficult to follow through when you’re feeling disgruntled, but if you know there is something positive waiting for you on the other side (like a drink at your favorite spot), completing the task becomes more bearable. Run that report, and once you’ve handed it over, treat yourself.

Practice gratitude.

You may hate your job, yes, but are you thankful you have a job to go to in the first place? Make gratitude – being grateful for the things in your life – a part of your daily routine , and notice how your mentality shifts. Having an attitude of gratitude lowers toxic emotions and improves your psychological health. Consider those benefits to be added bonuses for how much relief you will feel on a daily basis once you’re not complaining about your situation 24/7. And who knows…you may even find some empathy for your boss while you’re at it.

While it may feel like you can’t leave your job soon enough, implementing these three shifts will make work more bearable until you land your next gig. Leave your negative attitude at the door, learn some new skills, and work towards being the best version of yourself. When it’s time to finally walk out the door, your new employer will welcome your positive demeanor, and you won’t leave a negative impression in your wake.