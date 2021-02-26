Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to stay physically active to ensure your wellness during Covid19 explains Martin Polanco

Martin Polanco

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Martin Polanco
Martin Polanco

Various health advisories and preventive measures like self-quarantine. Physical distancing is taking a toll on our overall well-being. We struggle to cope with disruptions in our lifestyles due to the Covid19 pandemic. While trying to adapt to the new lifestyle filled with uncertainties and practicing strict hygiene and safety to protect ourselves from the novel coronavirus, we feel like prisoners at home. The inability to lead regular lives is putting enormous pressure on our mental health, affecting our overall wellness and wellbeing, feels Martin Polanco. We are losing the encouragement to lead an active life and feel depressed because staying fit and healthy. We must engage in various physical activities by using limited opportunities. 

Martin Polanco advises focusing on physical activities

To regain mental poise and calm, we must divert our attention from the stressful environment by engaging in various physical activities, which need not always be formal exercises. It will help relieve mental stress and do a lot of good for our overall wellness and wellbeing. According to WHO, while staying at home for an extended period you must follow a routine of physical activities for at least 75 minutes a week. Better still if you can undertake moderate intensity physical activities for 150 minutes a week. A combination of both is also acceptable.

Here are some ways to avoid the trap of a sedentary lifestyle while at home.

Use the breaks between the work schedule to get physical, says Martin Polanco

Instead of following a daily routine of exercises that might not always be possible, engage in short bouts of physical activities during work breaks. This should help to fill your daily quota of activities. Utilize every recess from work to do some activities that are part of your daily chores and involve physical movements.  For example, do the laundry, play with your kids or do some gardening in short spells to stay active.

Walk around

Although we usually think about walking outdoors, the changed circumstances force us to practice walking inside our homes. Walking several rounds across the house without stepping out can help to cover some reasonable distance. Another way is to imitate the walking movements like a mime artist while remaining stationery which is good exercise. Many people have the habit of walking up and down within limited spaces when taking a phone call to maintain a certain level of physical activity.

Avoid extensive sitting and stand up at some interval

Sitting for too long in one place can lead to postural problems that cause body pain. To avoid any unhealthy outcome from continuous sitting that stresses the body, consciously break the cycle and stand up briefly to allow the body de-stress. It is best to plan for a break every 30 minutes when you can leave the chair, stand up, move around a little, and again go back to your seat.

Engaging in reading, solving puzzles, and playing board games are some ways of stimulating your brain, which takes care of your mental health, essential for your wellbeing.

    Martin Polanco

    Dr Martin Polanco founded the first ibogaine clinic in Mexico in the year 2001. He is currently the program director at Crossroads Ibogaine Treatment Center.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Martin Polanco
    Community//

    Martin Polanco narrates how physical activities and exercises can keep you healthy during the Covid19 pandemic

    by Martin Polanco
    Martin Polanco
    Community//

    Wellness insights by Martin Polanco: The adoption of healthful habits due to the pandemic

    by Martin Polanco
    Michael Giannulis
    Community//

    Michael Giannulis shows the way to good overall health and wellbeing during Covid19

    by Michael Giannulis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.