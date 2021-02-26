How to stay physically active to ensure your wellness during Covid19 explains Martin Polanco

Various health advisories and preventive measures like self-quarantine. Physical distancing is taking a toll on our overall well-being. We struggle to cope with disruptions in our lifestyles due to the Covid19 pandemic. While trying to adapt to the new lifestyle filled with uncertainties and practicing strict hygiene and safety to protect ourselves from the novel coronavirus, we feel like prisoners at home. The inability to lead regular lives is putting enormous pressure on our mental health, affecting our overall wellness and wellbeing, feels Martin Polanco. We are losing the encouragement to lead an active life and feel depressed because staying fit and healthy. We must engage in various physical activities by using limited opportunities.

Martin Polanco advises focusing on physical activities

To regain mental poise and calm, we must divert our attention from the stressful environment by engaging in various physical activities, which need not always be formal exercises. It will help relieve mental stress and do a lot of good for our overall wellness and wellbeing. According to WHO, while staying at home for an extended period you must follow a routine of physical activities for at least 75 minutes a week. Better still if you can undertake moderate intensity physical activities for 150 minutes a week. A combination of both is also acceptable.

Here are some ways to avoid the trap of a sedentary lifestyle while at home.

Use the breaks between the work schedule to get physical, says Martin Polanco

Instead of following a daily routine of exercises that might not always be possible, engage in short bouts of physical activities during work breaks. This should help to fill your daily quota of activities. Utilize every recess from work to do some activities that are part of your daily chores and involve physical movements. For example, do the laundry, play with your kids or do some gardening in short spells to stay active.

Walk around

Although we usually think about walking outdoors, the changed circumstances force us to practice walking inside our homes. Walking several rounds across the house without stepping out can help to cover some reasonable distance. Another way is to imitate the walking movements like a mime artist while remaining stationery which is good exercise. Many people have the habit of walking up and down within limited spaces when taking a phone call to maintain a certain level of physical activity.

Avoid extensive sitting and stand up at some interval

Sitting for too long in one place can lead to postural problems that cause body pain. To avoid any unhealthy outcome from continuous sitting that stresses the body, consciously break the cycle and stand up briefly to allow the body de-stress. It is best to plan for a break every 30 minutes when you can leave the chair, stand up, move around a little, and again go back to your seat.

Engaging in reading, solving puzzles, and playing board games are some ways of stimulating your brain, which takes care of your mental health, essential for your wellbeing.