Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to stay on track with your financial goals

Nearly half of consumers that made resolutions for 2021 are focused on saving or budgeting

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Having navigated a stressful 2020, people are making their way through 2021 with goals that will bring consistency and comfort – from making healthier choices to improving saving and spending habits.

Our new CIT Bank survey reveals some notable goals-based trends. Nearly half of consumers who planned to make resolutions for 2021 were focused on saving or budgeting, with Millennials (ages 26-39) more focused on their finances than anything else.

It’s encouraging to see that despite a turbulent year, consumers maintained consistent saving habits in 2020, and, when looking to the future, most are planning to improve those habits by saving even more each month.  

Whether you are making a financial-related goal or not, there’s always room to improve. Consider these useful tips to refocus your savings strategies and stick to your financial goals for the remainder of this year.

Reflect on your 2020 habits. Think back to your saving and spending habits of the past year. Did you adjust your habits to reflect the increased amount of time you’ve spent at home? Perhaps you’ve been spending less on dining and entertainment but more on home improvement projects or new hobbies. Or maybe you’ve been saving for new technology to enhance your remote work/remote learning experience. Reflecting on your 2020 saving and spending habits will help you level-set as this “new normal” continues throughout 2021.

Outline your priorities and set financial goals. Our survey reveals that 4 in 10 consumers are making fewer impulse purchases. That’s an encouraging statistic, and there are steps you can take to avoid making unplanned impulse purchases. First, outline your financial priorities based on your values. Then set goals that align with those priorities and your current financial situation. Defining what you’d like to achieve with your money and keeping your priorities and goals in mind will make it easier for you to set a budget and stick to it.   

Adopt new healthy habits. There are several quick wins you can achieve to help manage your expenses. Set spending limits on your debit or credit cards, try to meal prep at least once a week, or cancel subscriptions and memberships that you don’t frequently use. Layer in a handful of these small yet effective changes to add flexibility to your budget and help yourself stick to your financial goal. 

Set it and forget it with automated savings. Establish an automated savings plan to make the process of saving more manageable. 52% of consumers are somewhat or very likely to automate contributions to a savings account in the future according to our survey. You can join them in making an effortless savings goal by setting up an automatic transfer of $200 a month, or whatever amount works for your current financial situation.

Choose an account that simplifies saving. Look for account features that maximize your convenience like seamless money transfer tools, online and mobile access and robust security measures. A digitally convenient account will make it easy to set aside money and help you save more effectively.

Regardless of your plans for the remainder of 2021, these are steps you can take to improve your financial health and establish rewarding saving and spending habits after a challenging year. And if you are making a financial related goal, make sure to be realistic with yourself and set tangible, measurable steps to ensure this goal turns into a habit.

    Ravi Kumar, Head of Direct Bank at CIT

    Ravi Kumar is senior vice president and head of CIT’s Direct Bank. In this role, he is responsible for the strategic direction and profitability of CIT’s Direct Bank and focuses on product innovation, pricing and digital experience. Ravi has led CIT’s Direct Bank in achieving double-digit retail deposit growth and leading interest expense and marketing expense efficiencies, while ensuring all activities are consistent with high standards of safety and soundness.

    Prior to CIT, Kumar had a 25-year career serving several financial institutions in leadership roles including head of business, digital executive, and product, marketing and customer experience executive.

    Kumar holds an MBA and a bachelor’s in engineering Otterbein University.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Top 5 Resolutions To Successfully Ring In The New Year 2021

    by Ally Gilboa
    Community//

    How Budgeting is Keeping You Broke.

    by Katelyn Magnuson
    Vintage Tone / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    5 Easy Resolutions To Help You Achieve The #1 Goal For 2020

    by Elle Kaplan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.