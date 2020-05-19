How to stay motivated during a lockdown crisis

COVID-19 is creating a panic situation everywhere. It has caused a lot of stress and anxiety as well. Most of the people from all around the world are working from home. In this situation, we are feeling locked inside our homes. So, it becomes important to take care of our mental health during this time. This is testing time for all of us. To survive in this situation, one needs to stay motivated.

Sadly, many people are not able to cope up with this panic situation. Yesterday only I read the news that one woman in Noida jumped from the 17th floor of a high rise building. You will be shocked to know the reason. That 35-year-old woman was in depression due to the lockdown condition in the country.

It is really sad how people are failing to manage their stress and anxiety at this time. The only way to keep our mind cool and calm is to stay motivated.

So, in this article, I am going to give you simple tips/reminders that will keep you motivated.

Set your daily routine

Try to stay close to your normal routine as possible. Get up early as you normally would when going to the office.

For example, if you have a habit of waking up at 6 am, wake up at this time only even if you are not going to the office. If you are working from home, you can start working at the same office time. Take your bath, have your breakfast, get ready and sit on your favourite chair to do your work, All these things matter a lot. Also, have your meal at the same times you usually do.

Stay connected with your loved ones

Communication is very important in our lives. Being a human being, we all need to stay connected. Suppose you are living alone and stuck in the lockdown. Keep in touch with your friends, family and loved ones on the phone, WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime etc. Ask them about their well beings.

If you are working from home, use video conferencing tools like Zoom, Skype etc for communication instead of just emailing. By this, you feel connected with others which helps you to manage the stress.

Go outside and get some fresh air

We have been told to stay inside as much as possible. It doesn’t mean we need to be imprisoned in our own homes. Fresh air and sunshine are essential for maintaining good health. I am not telling you to go to the market or in crowded places for that.

You can just sit in your garden or can stand up in your balcony. Spending time in the sunshine helps to manage stress and gives us positivity as well. You can also spend some time in the garden for taking care of your plants, or can read a book by sitting on a chair in your balcony. Moreover, if you do not have all these facilities, just open up the doors and windows of your room so that fresh air can enter.

Focus on positive things

It is impossible to know what the future will bring for us. You should try not to obsess over the things.

What will happen in the future?

When will this lockdown period get over?

When will supermarkets, schools and offices reopen?

Do not waste your energy in thinking all this. We cannot predict the future.

I ask from all of you that are things in our hands?

Obviously, no. The time until we get the treatment of COVID 19, we cannot predict when the things will back to the normal routine. So nothing will happen by bringing negativity in your mind. But ya, positivity can save you from stress, depression and negative stuff. So, keep yourself as well as your loved ones positive.

For example, I remember one video that went viral on the internet. That video was from Spain where one person was playing music by standing on his balcony to entertain the people who are stuck in their homes. All people were standing on their balconies and singing. It was nice to watch that people were still happy and positive at such a tough time.

Find the ideal workplace

No doubt work from home is allowing you to work from any place, but that doesn’t mean that you will work lying down on your bed or by sitting on an uncomfortable sofa. Many people think that all these things do not matter. But they forget that to maintain their work efficiency in the long run, maintaining good habits is very important.

Try to maintain your work habits. Set a proper corner for your work like a chair, table. Place your laptop there and work. Also, ensure to take a break in between so that you do not feel exhausted.

Plan and set your priorities

There are many advantages to work from home. But there are some side effects as well. Spend some time at the beginning of the day to figure out what you are going to do and set the priorities of the tasks.

It is natural to run out of the time and energy for work if you do not plan the things. It is equally important to plan on time when to stop work. Avoid mixing your personal life and work life. If you will keep on working, you may get frustrated and will miss the quality time with your family. For example, in the office, you have a fixed time limit to work like 9 am to 5 pm.

In the same way, you can choose a time to ” check out” of work.

Summing up

If you are feeling a lack of motivation, be kind to yourself. Understand that this feeling is natural but you need to overcome it soon.

I hope the tips discussed in this article will motivate you. What are your views on this topic?

