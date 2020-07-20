How To Stay Motivated And Focused To Achieve Your Daily Goals

Staying motivated can be challenging. Motivation can’t be bought in a bottle or found in a little orange pill. With so many distractions around, staying focused is a huge problem, and productivity suffers if you can’t.

If your to-do list feels unmanageable, or you find that you have not ticked off most items on the list, then you are in trouble. The good news is that you can learn to manage the list.

If you are among those who lack motivation or are struggling to focus, here are a few tips for achieving your daily goals:

Focus on one task instead of multi-tasking

According to research, the brain can only do one complex task at a time. Multi-tasking forces the brain to switch between functions and leaves you mentally exhausted. This affects your attention and productivity.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Focusing on one thing at a time enhances productivity. It is important to be organized: make a list, or set a schedule.

Visualize your goal

Once you have set a goal, you must visualize the result. You must be able to see it, feel it, and hear the applause, like a runner approaching the finish line.

Ask the granny, Geralda Barbosa, whose health issues motivated her to get fit. She joined a gym and attended 3 times a week, describing her philosophy of putting in the work to be able to rest.

Her single-mindedness has achieved results. She has even attempted rock climbing, and she is a source of inspiration to others.

Break the goal down

If the goal you set seems unattainable, try breaking it down into smaller goals that can be reached. Setting realistic targets is, therefore, vital in staying motivated.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Rewarding yourself when you reach each milestone is also a brilliant way of staying focused. Each small success makes you feel good and spurs you on.

Be prepared to change course

If things don’t go your way, don’t lose hope; change tack and push on. The only way to succeed is to try again – never give up.

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison

If needs be, involve others in your plans so that they can cheer you on and provide added motivation for you to continue.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Always be consistent

Even if you are not in the mood, “take consistent action every single day.” Do at least one thing that will push you towards achieving your goal. All the little things add up in realizing the ultimate goal. It is within your reach, so stay motivated.

Finally, at the end of each day, make a note of what you need to do the next day. Your subconscious will go to work, and you will wake up with insights and ideas to start the new day.