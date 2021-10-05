How to Stay Mentally Healthy When Dealing With Pain

Image Source

Pain is disruptive, inconvenient, and it can impact your industry, social life, and mental well-being as well. The connection has been ascertained by multiple studies; researchers have established a positive correlation between pain and anxiety, PTSD, major depression, substance misuse, and suicidal behavior.



If you are suffering chronic pain from conditions such as arthritis, nerve damage, and fibromyalgia, or short-term pain in the form of headaches, muscle strains, and mild to moderate injuries, your objective should be to prevent the pain from taking a toll on your mental health. These tips will help you protect yourself psychologically and make your pain more tolerable:

Seek professional help

If you are experiencing chronic pain, a pain management practice is the best place to seek help. For short-term pain, especially the kind that emanates from a specific part of the body, you will need to see a specialist as they are better equipped and trained to deal with problems in the particular part of the human anatomy. For example, this dentist in Phoenix is in a better position to diagnose, treat, and manage your toothache than any general pain management expert.

Get enough rest

Resting when you’re in pain can be a difficult task. Luckily, there are several tips that experts suggest that can help you sleep when you’re in pain. These include:

Eating foods that promote sleep, such as carbohydrates, fruits, and whole foods

Practicing yoga daily

Taking short evening walks

Taking sleep aids

Aromatherapy, reading a novel, and taking a warm bath right before bedtime have also been shown to yield calming effects.

Socialize

Being around people you love most is an underrated way to distract yourself from pain. The human brain focuses on one thing at a time, and getting involved in a conversation you are deeply interested in can deny your pain the attention it requires to thrive.

Stay active

Rest works best as a pain remedy when combined with exercise. Staying active not only provides a distraction but also directly boosts mental health, according to several studies. However, it’s advisable to consult your doctor before adopting any exercise regimen. Depending on the cause and severity of your pain and the general condition of your health, some exercises might prove more helpful than others and vice versa. Common calming activities for pain relief include walking, yoga, swimming, and stretching.

Use pain pills

Pills have side effects and may not be the best remedy to rely on for pain management. However, you cannot do much when the pain is excruciating, and every other remedy fails to work. Your pain management expert will prescribe the best medication for you if they feel there is a need for some. You should refrain from purchasing over-the-counter drugs, especially if your pain is chronic, you are taking other medications, or you have an underlying condition.

Learn a new skill

Learning a new skill can improve your mental health, according to research. It provides a platform to connect with others, helps you develop a sense of purpose, and boosts your self-confidence. This is a particularly viable solution if you have too much time on your hands or are simply bored with things you are doing currently. You could try learning a new cooking skill, working on a DIY project, enrolling in a course, or even learning a new language online.

Engage people going through the same as you

Roughly one in five people worldwide suffer from chronic pain. If you add that to the billions of people experiencing less severe pain such as headaches and short-term joint pain, you realize that you are in good company.



Meeting and interacting with people who have a similar problem can dramatically lower the psychological impact of that problem. Essentially, it makes you realize that there are people who are suffering way more than you and introduces you to practical ideas to manage the stress of living with pain. There are many pain-related communities you can join online to interact with people from various parts of the world and backgrounds.

Try cognitive behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT is a potential remedy for those whose pain has caused a mental impact. It is tailored to help the patient understand their thought patterns, establish the source of the problem, and address it. Amending patterns of anxiety, fear, low motivation, and negative thinking can immensely bolster your coping mechanism for short and long-term pain. A talking therapy session, where you are free to talk without hiding your worries and emotions, can also yield some relief.

Endnote

With the help of the above tips, you can preserve the boundary and ensure your physical pain doesn’t cross over and breed psychological misery. Just ensure that whatever course of action you take is worked out with the guidance of a doctor or therapist.