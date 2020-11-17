Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Stay in Control When On the Spot

Seasoned business pros and corporate executives invest heavily in media training so they can deliver their messages clearly. Their calm, unflappable demeanor comes after intensive preparation and practice. The best responses sometimes contain common sense soundbites and turns of phrase that are carefully crafted in advance so they can be rolled off the tongue at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Seasoned business pros and corporate executives invest heavily in media training so they can deliver their messages clearly. Their calm, unflappable demeanor comes after intensive preparation and practice. The best responses sometimes contain common sense soundbites and turns of phrase that are carefully crafted in advance so they can be rolled off the tongue at just the right time.

The lessons from media training apply equally in everyday business settings. You too can learn to be more confident when facing a tough situation. Here are a few tips.

Don’t Repeat a Negative – Reframe it.

A PR colleague once told me a great story about how he reframed a tough question during a media interview. The reporter asked if the PR guy trained corporate executives to lie. His answer was, “No. I teach them how to tell the truth.” When asked a negative question, most people repeat the falsehood to deny it, as in, “No, I don’t teach people how to lie.” The problem is that when you repeat the negative frame, you reinforce it. Let’s take another example. Say you are late for a meeting and your boss says, “Well, Ms. Smith, you’re late once again.” Instead of saying, “I’m sorry I’m late,” you might frame it as, “There has been a problem on my bus route. I will have to find a better way to get to work.” With this reply, you acknowledge the concern but redirect attention away from a transgression onto positive action you’ll take to correct the problem. (And you’d better find that speedier bus route.)

Answering the Difficult Question

Every day we are asked questions we don’t want to or perhaps cannot answer. Colleagues may ask about strategy or personnel moves we might be planning to make but aren’t ready to announce. Your boss may ask for information you don’t have and can’t get. Just because a question is asked does not mean you have to answer it.

One of the best ways to tell people that you don’t want to comment or talk about something is simply to say, “I don’t have any information or an opinion that I can share right now. When I do, I’ll let you know.” Then go back to what you want to talk about.

Let’s say you were up for a promotion and you didn’t get it. Dianne in Purchasing sees you in the break room and says,” Gosh, you must be disappointed. What happened with that promotion?” Your answer might be to smile and say, “You win some and you lose some.” One caveat. If your boss is asking about where a report is, you better answer. If, however, she asks you about your sick father and you don’t really want to get into it, simply say, “Doing as well as can be expected. Thanks for asking.”

Bridges are Your Friend

Another way to deal with difficult questions is to use the question as a bridge to what you can and do want to talk about.

Let’s say you are making a presentation to the Management Committee about your research on venues for your company’s annual meeting. In the middle of your presentation, the COO asks what you think about the cost-cutting measure that the company is implementing. You weren’t expecting that question, and don’t want to answer because you disagree with the plan.

You could say, “That’s a great question, because one of the factors we looked at in venue selection was cost. Let me share with you our recommendations.” In this way, you’ve acknowledged the question and can use it to find a way back to what you really want to talk about.

Deferring Your Response

There is a joke in the PR business:

Journalist: “How many PR folks does it take to change a light bulb?”

PR Person: “I don’t know, but I’ll get back to you.”

Don’t be afraid to say you don’t know something. Nothing is worse than making something up or lying. In the end, lies tend to be revealed, and as they say, the cover-up is often worse than the original deed. If you are in a situation where you should know something but don’t, acknowledge that and then tell the person you will get the answer for them. In the case of the COO pressing you for your thoughts on the new cost-cutting policy, you could say that you haven’t fully processed its implications and would like to get back to her on that. Then you could say, “It’s an important question, what are you hearing from others?”

Buy Time

When asked a tough question or one that you weren’t prepared for, try to maintain a neutral demeanor. If you feel off-balance, take a breath and say something like, “That’s an interesting question.” You can also ask someone to repeat the question, or you can ask another one: “I am curious, why do you ask?” All of these efforts give you some time to think about your response.

Avoid Hemming and Hawing

One of the most difficult things to do when faced with hostile or difficult questions is to hold your ground and not get rattled. Look your questioner in the eye (if you are uncomfortable doing so, look at their eyebrows or forehead), and pause and frame your response. Avoid looking up or downward or using lots of ums and ahs. This will project a lack of confidence or may be read as shiftiness.

Being in the hot seat is tough.  But you can keep your cool by realizing you are in control. What are some ways you have learned to deal with being put on the spot?

    Liz Wainger, Communications Strategist and Coach, Author of Prism of Value, Speaker, Leadership Development, Runner, and Kayaker. at Wainger Group LLC

    For more than two decades, Liz has served at the side of executives at Fortune 500s, nonprofits, start-ups and government agencies, offering creative communications strategies that illuminate value, build revenue and reputations, and break down internal silos.

    Before founding Wainger Group in 2000, Liz held a senior communications positions with Morino Institute and Venture Philanthropy Partners, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The American Institute of Architects. She was a reporter at The Washington Post on the Metro and Style desks. As a Certified Professional Facilitator, she is part of an elite group of professionals, highly educated and certified to be skilled at creating workshops and group processes that get to the heart of the matter, foster alignment, build consensus, and derive solutions to complex challenges.

    A prolific writer, she is the author of 2018 book, Prism of Value®: Connect, Convince and Influence When It Matters Most. She has blogged for Huffington Post and her work and has appeared in the Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and numerous professional and digital publications. She currently serves on the boards of School for Ethics and Global Learning, Jubilee Housing, and the Steering Committee of the ULI DC’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. In 2015, she was named by the Washington Business Journal to the distinguished cadre of Women Who Mean Business in Washington, D.C.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Why you need to learn to have to have tough conversations without getting upset” With Candice Georgiadis & Sarah Tourville

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    “I’d love to start a movement to help people to live each day literally as if it was their last” With Nicole Myden

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Publicist Rockstars: “You Need to PR Yourself” with Dave Feistel

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.