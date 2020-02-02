You know that you should be drinking water, and that hydration helps improve productivity and alertness by combatting fatigue and exhaustion. But what many people don’t know is how to ensure they’re drinking enough of it. Remembering to drink can be hard when you’re busy!

Start with your Microstep, and make a point of refilling your water regularly. But to go with that, we’ve compiled these three simple techniques to help you incorporate more water consumption into your day, so you can stay hydrated and energized.

Carry a Reusable Water Bottle

If you struggle with reminding yourself to drink water, Krystal L. Culler, D.B.H., suggests creating “memory routines” around your water bottle. That way, you don’t drink only when you’re feeling tired – you can add on. For example: Make it a default practice to refill your bottle every time you get up to go to the bathroom, or bring it to every meeting. Simply having the bottle in your line of vision will serve as a reminder to keep drinking.

Practice hydration check-ins

Developing greater awareness of your personal signs of dehydration can also help you build a habit of making water part of your everyday routine. A great way to get more attuned to your hydration needs is by checking in with yourself, and tagging that check-in onto something you already do daily, like making a daily phone call or brushing your teeth. When you’re doing that, think back to the last time you had a cup of water, contemplate how you’re feeling (Moody? Unfocused?), and whether or not you feel thirsty. “It is important to drink enough, but not too much,” Ron Maughan, Ph.D., a professor of medical and biological sciences at the University of St Andrews, advises. “More is not always better, and too much is as harmful as too little, so listen to your body.”

Set a hydration timer

If having a bottle and personally checking in aren’t doing the trick, use your smartphone to set timers for when it’s time to drink a glass of water. A good starting point is every two hours, Culler says.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.



Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.