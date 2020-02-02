Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

How to Stay Hydrated and Energized All Day

These expert-backed tips will help you drink more while you’re at work.

By
By Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock
By Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock

You know that you should be drinking water, and that hydration helps improve productivity and alertness by combatting fatigue and exhaustion. But what many people don’t know is how to ensure they’re drinking enough of it. Remembering to drink can be hard when you’re busy!

Start with your Microstep, and make a point of refilling your water regularly. But to go with that, we’ve compiled these three simple techniques to help you incorporate more water consumption into your day, so you can stay hydrated and energized.

Carry a Reusable Water Bottle

If you struggle with reminding yourself to drink water, Krystal L. Culler, D.B.H., suggests creating “memory routines” around your water bottle. That way, you don’t drink only when you’re feeling tired – you can add on. For example: Make it a default practice to refill your bottle every time you get up to go to the bathroom, or bring it to every meeting. Simply having the bottle in your line of vision will serve as a reminder to keep drinking.

Practice hydration check-ins 

Developing greater awareness of your personal signs of dehydration can also help you build a habit of making water part of your everyday routine. A great way to get more attuned to your hydration needs is by checking in with yourself, and tagging that check-in onto something you already do daily, like making a daily phone call or brushing your teeth. When you’re doing that, think back to the last time you had a cup of water, contemplate how you’re feeling (Moody? Unfocused?), and whether or not you feel thirsty. “It is important to drink enough, but not too much,” Ron Maughan, Ph.D., a professor of medical and biological sciences at the University of St Andrews, advises. “More is not always better, and too much is as harmful as too little, so listen to your body.”

Set a hydration timer

If having a bottle and personally checking in aren’t doing the trick, use your smartphone to set timers for when it’s time to drink a glass of water. A good starting point is every two hours, Culler says.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Danielle Sinay, Writer at Thrive Global

Danielle Sinay is a health and wellness writer from LA living in Brooklyn. Her work can be found in Stylecaster, Teen Vogue, HuffPost, Man Repeller, Healthline, Thrive Global and elsewhere. She’s currently an Editorial Fellow and Columnist at Thrive.

Follow her on Instagram & Twitter, and/or send pictures of your pet(s): [email protected]

Jessica Hicks, Assistant Editor at Thrive Global

Jessica Hicks is an assistant editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism and sociology/anthropology with a minor in marketing. She previously served as a media fellow at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, where she worked on blog and social media posts about thought leadership in the Silicon Valley, as well as the editor in chief of Lehigh University's student publication, The Brown and White. Jessica also served as a reporting intern at eMarketer. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By LightField Studios/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Tell if You’re Already Dehydrated, and How to Fix It

by Danielle Sinay, Jessica Hicks
graphbottles / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Tell if You’re Drinking Enough Water

by Jessica Hicks
PixelShot/ Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Creative Tips to Help You Drink Enough Water Throughout the Day

by Marina Khidekel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.