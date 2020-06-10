How to Stay Healthy As a Nurse?

A survey conducted by London South Bank University found out that half of the nursing students are overweight and most of them never engage in moderate physical exercise. Apart from that, various studies have also stated that professional nursing in Healthcare facilities tends to face numerous health challenges ranging from physical to mental conditions while performing their job responsibilities. This illustrates that nurses are most vulnerable to different kinds of medical conditions which can not only affect their health but also restrict them to provide better healthcare facilities to the patients. Therefore, it is extremely necessary for the nurses in as a practitioner or a professional should take extra care of themselves why working to stay healthy. Some of the tips which nurses can utilize in order to maintain their health and well-being during their duties are as below:

Eat Before the Shift: It is a known fact that consuming breakfast early in the morning helps in improving energy along with enhancing brain functions as it delivers essential minerals and vitamins. Nurses should consider eating healthy breakfast before starting your shift as it will enable them to perform their job responsibilities in an efficient manner and also restrict them from choosing and healthy food choices such as chips, cookies, and donuts.

Bring Your Own Food to Work: Eating a home-cooked meal can also help nurses to maintain their health at the workplace as it will also decrease the likelihood of eating and healthy diets. Apart from that, it is common for nurses to experience fatigue and weakness after lunch. By bringing Apple and other fruits along with a nutritious diet it will help them easily manage the 12-hour shift without going to the cafeteria.

Maintain Good Habit Life Balance: Being a nurse, it can be difficult to maintain good work-life balance, however, it is one of the most essential requirements for nurses to stay healthy. Nurses can do this by taking time out for their family and friends in order to reduce stress and communicate with the management for satisfying workplace experience.

Get Enough Sleep: Many nurses state that they do not get enough sleep which impacts their work performance as well. Apart from that, lack of sleep can also increase the risk of chronic health problems, and therefore, nurses are advised to sleep at least 7-9 hours because of their hectic workplace requirements. This will reduce the chances of physical and mental distress.

Stay Hydrated and Perform The Exercise: Water is extremely essential for overall health and nurses should drink at least 5 liters of water per day in order to stay hydrated. It is advisable to carry a water bottle at the workplace and also eat fruits as much as possible that will deliver the required nutrients without the addition of sugar. Similarly, performing moderate exercises such as yoga, stretching, and breathing exercises can certainly provide relief from additional stress and tackle long shifts without and difficulty.

These are some of the steps which nurses can follow in order to stay healthy and perform their duties with efficiency.