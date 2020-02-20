How To Stay Healthy and Fit While Running A Business With Stephen Campolo

With the early mornings, late nights, and unpredictable working hours, entrepreneurs are hardly left with any bandwidth to make time for their fitness. But even if you have a hectic schedule, you can balance work and fitness. Here are simple tips on how to stay healthy and fit while running a business.



Planning your workout



Staying physically fit boosts mental sharpness, keeps you alert and improves performance. According to fitness expert Stephen Campolo “Most business owners and entrepreneurs put their business first, and rightfully so. The problem with this though is more often than not, their health takes a hit. Long hours lead to poor food choices and exercise rarely happens. Having worked with some of the top CEOs in the country, the thing that makes the biggest difference is – planning. They work out in the morning before the craziness of the day begins. It is non-negotiable. So even if they are stuck at the office late, they don’t have to worry about getting to the gym because they already got it out of the way. Starting the day by exercising paves the way for healthy eating. When you workout your body will crave healthier foods, so you will be much more likely to make healthier food choices throughout the day.”



Take a healthy diet



Eating a balanced diet is a key element to staying fit. Since entrepreneurs make deals over lunch breaks, they end up neglecting their eating habits. But it doesn’t have to be this way. To ensure you give your body the energy it needs, you should start your day with a breakfast that consists of protein. Even while working, entrepreneurs order food and easily forget to keep their lifestyle in check. Perhaps, the best way to keep track of what you eat is to work with a dietician. They can develop a custom meal plan that takes into account your likes and dislikes.



Also, you should cut down on fatty and processed foods. And if you have to take an alcoholic drink, you should do it in moderation. Since alcohol slows the body’s metabolism, you may end up waking up feeling lazy the following day. This could also mean you’ll miss your morning workout.



Whatever you do, you should not just rely on coffee. While it will help you push the body to the limit, it can be detrimental to the endocrine system. If you keep pushing and the body gives way, the system may crash.



Get enough sleep



Business owners and entrepreneurs rarely prioritize sleep. This is a big mistake. When you get a good night’s sleep, your body and mind can recover. It’s worth mentioning that we’re talking about uninterrupted quality sleep. If the phone keeps ringing in the middle of the night, you could end up not sleeping at all. Make sure nothing interferes with your sleep-wake cycle.



When you set an alarm at night, you want to be sure you’ll wake up the same time the following day. This brings us to the question, what are the benefits of healthy sleep? It helps the brain make better decisions and ensures you maintain a healthy weight. When you get the right amount of sleep, you can perform your duties professionally.



Learn to rest



Running a business without taking frequent breaks can lead to burnout. It’s okay to have intense periods like a big deadline but you still need to give your body time to recharge. If you ask big entrepreneurs, great ideas come when they are resting. You must be willing to slow down a bit to get the creative juices flowing again.



While running a business is one of the most dynamic things you can ever do, you have to look after yourself. No matter how busy your schedule is, be sure to follow the above tips to stay healthy and fit.