How to Stay Green as an Entrepreneur

In more recent years, people have been trying their best to be more environmentally friendly, whether in their everyday lives or at work. When people hear that a business is environmentally friendly, they assume that it is expensive. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be a few investments needed while trying to be a green business, but in the end, it will all be worth it. Entrepreneurs should be conscious of environmental issues as they can affect their company in the long run. Here are some ways you can stay green as an entrepreneur.

Keep Your Business Online

Digital companies have become very popular and are a great way to reduce carbon footprint. Entrepreneurs who have in-person businesses use 25% more paper a year than online businesses. The worst thing about this is that most of this paper isn’t recycled. You can also stay green by communicating with customers and business partners through email rather than paper mail. If your business requires a monthly subscription, try offering paperless billing to everyone.

Eliminate Plastic

Rather than buying cases of water to fill up company break rooms for all of the employees, consider installing a water filtration system. It’s normal for employees to drink a few glasses of water a day, and depending on the size of your business, you may go through more than 2,000 water bottles a week. Water that is put through filters is fresh and clean at all times. Encourage your employees to bring reusable water bottles to work so they can fill them up regularly. Another upside of eliminating plastic water bottles is how much money you can save for the entire business.

Recycle Properly

Transitioning from not recycling at all to recycling can be very challenging. You’ll begin to notice how often you just throw useless paper and used plastics and glass bottles into your trash can. Entrepreneurs who are committed to staying green should search for recycling programs in their local communities. Separate the employees into teams and measure who recycles the most in a certain amount of time. You can offer a small reward such as a more extended lunch or even a green lunch. Entrepreneurs who want to take the extra mile can even look into buying recycled ink cartridges and recycled paper for printers around the office.

Cleaning Products

It’s effortless for a business office to get filled with dust and dirt during everyday work life. Rather than using your normal cleaning supplies, consider replacing them with green cleaning products. They might not be as easy to find, but there are plenty of dish soaps, window cleaners, bathroom cleaners, and all-purpose sprays made by green companies. You may notice a price difference, but there are plenty of benefits that come with using them. Not only are you helping the environment, but you’re helping the health of everyone who works for your business.

