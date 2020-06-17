How To Stay Focused In This Pandemic

I guess we can all agree when i say that , ” Staying motivated during a pandemic is a superpower that not everyone has”

We have alot of time to spare and there’s no deadlines to scare us or push us in a direction and we feel struck.

We are both anxious and scared about our future because everything seems to be falling out of place and the general rules don’t apply anymore!

So, What do we do? How do we keep it together and still walk the distance and be productive?

Let’s dive right in!

WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS:

The first and the most important thing is “direction”

You need to know where you want to go before starting to walk. Right? So, where do you want to be at the end of this road you call life?

Write down your desires and stick it up on your wall!

Now, the another important thing is “Why”

Why do you want what you want? What drives you? Why are you doing the things you do?

Knowing what drives you is key to success

Because, lets be honest, how long will you be motivated to get something if you don’t know why you want it?

ESTABLISH A ROUTINE:

Some people are productive during the mornings and some are very productive at other times, but all you need to know is what works for you and create a solid routine to keep it going

“Motivation is what gets you started and habit is what keeps you going”

And make sure your routine has a balance in it.

“Health, wealth, Love, Social Life : Is what constitutes a balanced life”

So, get your routine intact and you will get what you want!

EXPERIMENT : START SOMETHING NEW!

This should be a part of your routine more than anything else.

Do something that you don’t generally do. Experiment. Learn something new. Find new methods. Just explore all the options given to you! Become a mad scientist!

Now, what does it have to do with focus?

Experimenting is a process of learning and thinking! Moreover we are not machines, we just cannot follow a strict routine everyday.

Make sense right?

So, what is the one thing that you have been putting off for awhile? Something that you have been procrastinating alot on?

Do it now when you have the time.

SOME IDEAS: Start your own blog

Start a Youtube Channel

Maybe start a Instagram Brand

Make future education plans

Prepare for competitive exams like GRE, SAT, TOEFL, GMAT

Write a story maybe!

Just experiment!

STAY UPDATED WITH THE NEWS:

Corona Pandemic has been hard on us all!

Colleges and schools shut down. Social life has gone out the window. People find it hard to stay healthy without gyms and their cardio sessions.

Students have been worried about their higher education plans distrupted. Some parents lost their jobs and other work with a salary cut. And in some places people die of starvation.

This all sounds like a bad news but : you can always find opportunity even in chaos!

So, What are you going to do about this now?

EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE:

Pandemic means there’s a possibility that the people we know might get infected or worse

Focus might go out the window when we are going through grief and that’s alright.

Trust me, your emotional peace is way more important than your work or anything else.

So, how do you deal with such situations?

Take some time and process your emotions and fears and go through the grieving process.

And more than anything, Stay Safe!

Hope this article helped you!