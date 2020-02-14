Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Stay Fit with a Desk Job

Staying fit while working a desk job can be accomplished with the right methods.

By

Working a desk job shouldn’t take away from physical fitness. It’s possible to still remain fit even while working at a job where sitting throughout most of the day is part of the normal routine. Here are a few smart ways to stay fit while working at a desk job.

Get Up and Move Whenever Possible

Whenever time can be found during the day for breaks, it’s best to use this free time to take walks or do something else that’s physically active. Moving can also help the body feel less stagnant and allow the mind to recharge itself.

Perform Exercises at the Desk

If getting up and moving around isn’t possible, certain exercises can still be performed at the desk during spare moments to promote better physical fitness. Arm circles and leg raises can be performed while sitting. Squats and wall sits can also be done to work leg muscles and other muscles in the lower body.

Eat Nutritious Snacks

All too often, people who work in office positions tend to snack on greasy chips, sugary candy bars and other unhealthy snacks. By nibbling on some carrot or celery sticks, staying fit will be easier on the job. Yogurt, berries and string cheese also make excellent healthy snacks.

Be Aware of Posture

Poor posture that often results from typing and performing other office duties can put undue strain on the back, neck and shoulders, which can hamper physical fitness. This undue strain can also make engaging in physical activities during nonwork hours more difficult because of the pain and muscle stiffness that it often causes. Sitting with the back straight comfortably with the feet flat on the ground and maintaining this position continuously throughout the day can help alleviate strain on the body. Ergonomic chairs, keyboards and other pieces of office equipment can also be used to promote better posture naturally.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough fluids throughout the day can be good for both physical and mental functioning. Staying hydrated can prevent problems like excessive fatigue and concentrating difficulties. Keeping a water bottle deskside is a great way to ensure that enough water or juice is being consumed throughout the day. Sugary and caffeinated drinks can dehydrate the body and should be avoided.

Staying fit while working a desk job can be accomplished with the right methods. These innovative ways to stay in shape can prevent the dilemma over whether to sacrifice physical fitness for a fulfilling career.

This article was originally published on JamesCrickmore.org.uk.

James Crickmore, Director at Leisure Parks Luxury Living Ltd.

James “Jimmy” Crickmore is a business professional and entrepreneur dedicated to enriching the lives of his clients, sharing his professional journey, and inspiring others in the workplace. 

James first took an interest in business at a young age when he became a door-to-door salesman. This is where he learned that dedication and courage are some of the more important skills someone will ever possess. During this time, he honed his people skills. He’s always loved connecting with people and developing personal relationships. Combine this ability with his dedication and creativity, and you get the professional that he is today.

James Crickmore entered his current industry at age 16. At that point, he had saved up enough money to invest in his father’s business. Now he works as the Director of Leisure Parks Luxury Living Ltd. He creates homes for those entering retirement, and oversees the community. He takes pride in the satisfaction of his clients, and greatly enjoys helping people construct their dream home for this new stage of their lives. The parks are known for their close, tight-knit community that draws people from all over the region.

James Crickmore has come a long way from his first job as a door-to-door salesman. Today he is known for his innovative problem solving skills. He doesn't have any trouble balancing all the duties that come with being the director of the parks. However, this doesn’t mean he’s always at work! James is a strong advocate for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. He enjoys spending his spare time with his loving family. He’s also a great proponent of fitness and likes to play golf. On a nice day, you will likely find him out driving a car from his luxury vehicle collection. James also enjoys events that help give back to the community, such as running in the Cambridge Half Marathon.

To learn more about James “Jimmy” Crickmore and keep up with his thoughts, visit JamesCrickmore.co.uk.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Clever Chair Alternatives to Keep You Healthy at Work

by Maria Tanski-Phillips
Well-Being//

Sitting At A Desk Hurts. How To Get Fit And Get Fixed Fast.

by Caroline Jordan
Staying Fit While Working at Desk Job
Community//

HOW TO STAY FIT WHILE WORKING AT A DESK JOB

by Ana Plenter

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.