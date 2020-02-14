How to Stay Fit with a Desk Job

Working a desk job shouldn’t take away from physical fitness. It’s possible to still remain fit even while working at a job where sitting throughout most of the day is part of the normal routine. Here are a few smart ways to stay fit while working at a desk job.

Get Up and Move Whenever Possible

Whenever time can be found during the day for breaks, it’s best to use this free time to take walks or do something else that’s physically active. Moving can also help the body feel less stagnant and allow the mind to recharge itself.

Perform Exercises at the Desk

If getting up and moving around isn’t possible, certain exercises can still be performed at the desk during spare moments to promote better physical fitness. Arm circles and leg raises can be performed while sitting. Squats and wall sits can also be done to work leg muscles and other muscles in the lower body.

Eat Nutritious Snacks

All too often, people who work in office positions tend to snack on greasy chips, sugary candy bars and other unhealthy snacks. By nibbling on some carrot or celery sticks, staying fit will be easier on the job. Yogurt, berries and string cheese also make excellent healthy snacks.

Be Aware of Posture

Poor posture that often results from typing and performing other office duties can put undue strain on the back, neck and shoulders, which can hamper physical fitness. This undue strain can also make engaging in physical activities during nonwork hours more difficult because of the pain and muscle stiffness that it often causes. Sitting with the back straight comfortably with the feet flat on the ground and maintaining this position continuously throughout the day can help alleviate strain on the body. Ergonomic chairs, keyboards and other pieces of office equipment can also be used to promote better posture naturally.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough fluids throughout the day can be good for both physical and mental functioning. Staying hydrated can prevent problems like excessive fatigue and concentrating difficulties. Keeping a water bottle deskside is a great way to ensure that enough water or juice is being consumed throughout the day. Sugary and caffeinated drinks can dehydrate the body and should be avoided.

Staying fit while working a desk job can be accomplished with the right methods. These innovative ways to stay in shape can prevent the dilemma over whether to sacrifice physical fitness for a fulfilling career.

This article was originally published on JamesCrickmore.org.uk.