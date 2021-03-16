How to Stay Energized at Work After a Night of Bad Sleep

Not getting enough sleep at night can leave you feeling moody and exhausted — and if you have to work a shift the next day, those effects can take a serious toll on how you show up and do your job. To help you course-correct and stay energized at work the next time you don’t get quality sleep, try these three Microsteps before — and during — your shift:

Before your shift begins, write down three things you’re grateful for

If you experience a shorter temper and general grumpiness when you’re tired, you’re not alone — but if you’re working with customers, it’s important to put in the effort to shift your mood. By taking a moment to write down three simple things you’re grateful for, you automatically shift your outlook to focus on the positives in your life, which will make you feel happier and more motivated. Keep the list simple, and try to keep it in your pocket as a reminder when someone ruffles your feathers.

Spend a couple minutes outside during your break

When you’re feeling lethargic, spending just a few minutes during the day outside can make a big difference on your mood. Simply being outdoors and surrounded by nature not only improves your well-being, but it can also help you feel refreshed and recharged. During your break, try stepping outside, walking around the block, or simply opening the window for a breath of fresh air if you only have a minute. You’ll be surprised how refreshed and recharged you feel when you return to your shift.

Take a one-minute stretch break whenever you can

Whether the majority of your job is spent standing in place, sitting down, or moving around while helping customers, taking a moment to stretch during the day can fuel your body and mind when your energy is low. Research shows that reinvigorating yourself with a little bit of movement can help improve your mood and lessen your stress.