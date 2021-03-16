Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

How to Stay Energized at Work After a Night of Bad Sleep

These tips will help you course-correct when you feel like you’re running on empty.

By
Tero Vesalainen/ Shutterstock
Tero Vesalainen/ Shutterstock

Not getting enough sleep at night can leave you feeling moody and exhausted — and if you have to work a shift the next day, those effects can take a serious toll on how you show up and do your job. To help you course-correct and stay energized at work the next time you don’t get quality sleep, try these three Microsteps before — and during — your shift: 

Before your shift begins, write down three things you’re grateful for

If you experience a shorter temper and general grumpiness when you’re tired, you’re not alone — but if you’re working with customers, it’s important to put in the effort to shift your mood. By taking a moment to write down three simple things you’re grateful for, you automatically shift your outlook to focus on the positives in your life, which will make you feel happier and more motivated. Keep the list simple, and try to keep it in your pocket as a reminder when someone ruffles your feathers.

Spend a couple minutes outside during your break

When you’re feeling lethargic, spending just a few minutes during the day outside can make a big difference on your mood. Simply being outdoors and surrounded by nature not only improves your well-being, but it can also help you feel refreshed and recharged. During your break, try stepping outside, walking around the block, or simply opening the window for a breath of fresh air if you only have a minute. You’ll be surprised how refreshed and recharged you feel when you return to your shift.

Take a one-minute stretch break whenever you can

Whether the majority of your job is spent standing in place, sitting down, or moving around while helping customers, taking a moment to stretch during the day can fuel your body and mind when your energy is low. Research shows that reinvigorating yourself with a little bit of movement can help improve your mood and lessen your stress. 

    Rebecca Muller, Community Editor at Thrive Global

    Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well Yes You Can//

    How to Create and Stick to a Meal Plan When You Work Odd Hours

    by Katie Di Lauro
    Community//

    How To Manage Holiday Stress: 4 Simple Tips

    by Thomas Griffin
    Community//

    How to Practice Self-care When Things are Tough

    by Christine Chen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.