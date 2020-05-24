How to stay connected with your prospects through Social Media

There was a time where the only means to connect or reach out to your prospects was through cold calling. The only information sales people used to have was the list of companies whom they want to do business. With the evolution of technology and Social Media platforms like LinkedIn & Twitter. Smart salespeople have learned how to network with prospects, educate them on how your company can help them grow their business, and nurture them through content.

How to Stay connected with your prospects through Social Medial:

Most of the B2B buyers & seller are active either on LinkedIn or Twitter. Whenever you are trying to reach out a prospect always whether they active on these platforms. After you make a connect with your prospect, also try connecting or following them on Social Media.

Never try to sell once your prospects accepts your connection on social media. Always make use of nurturing your leads, educating them how your product/services will be useful to their organizations.

Create a trustworthy persona and engage your audience by joining communities. Comment on your prospects questions and their post. Write good & bad reviews and ask your prospects for ideas to improve your product/services.

Make a habit of posting on Social Media often as your prospects are always looking for new information. Also make sure you have an engaging, interesting and relevant content about your brand.

Social Selling is not only a buzz, one must know the right way to use these platforms. 94% of B2B buyers conduct some degree of research online before making a business purchase, with 55% conducting online research for at least half of their purchases.

The sales rep who uses social media on their prospecting activities tends to close more deals than those who don’t.