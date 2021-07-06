Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to stay calm after a career shift

The post-pandemic resignation dilemma; here are some tips to help you decide so you stay calm and be ready for all situations, good or bad.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic has made many workers reappraise their lives, time spent between work and family; therefore, a career shift will not be an impulsive decision. You have completed this decision, carefully going through all aspects; financial, familial and professional. 

However, despite your best efforts, you know that you are stepping into a new phase of your life, sans a regular paycheck or a daily schedule. 

Also, you are taking on new challenges, therefore, more prone to making mistakes, opening yourself to further disappointment.

Coping with a career change? 

 It is not the time to look at the cost-benefit analysis as you have intentionally committed to this new venture. So problems you get are part and parcel of your new life and can be solved with a “cool” mind; my mother’s words echo every time I undertake a new venture. 

A “cool” mind means a “calm” mind compared to a”hot” mind, the latter creating panic and disaster. 

One of the first steps to help you function better is the identification of your problems.

You feel guilty when you have to step away from your work, even for a much-needed break.

Adapting to your new schedule and a new lifestyle can lead to adjustment problems, emotional or behavioural reactions to the changes in your life. For example, you may find that you do not have the time for your morning run anymore. You miss the teamwork with your workmates and the lunch hours.

Another equally significant factor is that being solely on your own, you have to make impromptu decisions all the time.

Decision-making can be less stressful if you can focus exclusively on the problem. However, in reality, the decision-making process means accepting the panic, fear and self-doubts, which can lead to delay or entirely giving up on the new idea. 

How to stay grounded after a “wrong” decision?

You know ruminating and questioning your judgement is not what you need to move forward. Yet, the more you try to stop these thoughts, the stronger they become and soon affect your functioning.

Fear of failure can get internalized, leading to intense anxiety, hypervigilance and to burning out. 

Your thoughts impact your feelings, and together, they affect your behaviour.

I’ll be discussing techniques (based on cognitive behaviour therapy and mindfulness) you can use for a healthier you.

 Conscious connection to your breath

Brooding and ruminating never stops. It keeps you awake at night or wakes you up in the middle of the night. 

Instead of tossing and turning, take a deep breath, imagine you are breathing from your navel, upwards to your shoulders, pause and exhale, feel your stomach deflate. Stay empty of breath and pull in your stomach muscles. Then repeat with another deep breath. By focusing on your breath and not the time and letting the mind wander gently, you’ll drift off to sleep. At the same time, relaxing and tensing your abdominal muscles help with your anxiety management.

No action is still an action.

After a failure, you give up and, in essence, stop making any efforts toward your goal. However, you find that your mind will not stay inactive as you catch yourself brooding about your failed attempt. Therefore, in this case, no action is also an action, leading to hopelessness and despair.

Observer 

Adding these strategies to your self-care routine will help you to remain an observer of your actions. You will stay objective, accept real or perceived failures with equanimity and be ready for all situations, good or bad. 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and should not substitute for psychotherapy with a qualified professional.

Picture from Mind Matters A.S.Consulting

Mind Matters Anjula Siddhartha Facebook page

    Anjula Siddhartha, Licensed Psychologist at Mind Matters A.S. Consulting

    I am a Licensed Psychologist in private practice in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.
    I believe in therapy on-the-go. I incorporate therapeutic measures and the psychological theory behind them for easier understanding and implementation in my writings. Additionally, I use the Bihar School of Yoga (India) teachings, where I learned meditation and techniques to adopt a yogic lifestyle.
    My mantra is 'going along with the flow' using cognitive behaviour therapy and mindfulness for stress and anxiety management.
    Working with the incarcerated population has reinforced my belief in self-empowerment and living each day to the fullest.
    I offer an eclectic approach to treating depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, chronic pain, addictions and the intellectually disabled. I use cognitive behaviour therapy, motivational enhancement therapy and mindfulness.
    I've got a column "Mind Matters" in the Telegraph-Journal. My articles are available on Thrive Global and my Facebook page:
    https://www.facebook.com/mindmattersasconsulting/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Seven Methods To Help You Switch From Angry To Calm In Seconds

    by Lisa Christen
    Adene Sanchez / Getty Images
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Getting More Sleep During the Pandemic Can Keep You Healthy

    by Danielle Sinay
    Community//

    How to Maintain Your Mental Stability and Success During Covid-19 Pandemic

    by Danielle Sabrina
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.