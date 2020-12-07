How to Stay Active During the COVID Pandemic

There’s no doubt about it, COVID-19 has truly changed the way we live our day-to-day lives. Those who would wake up and head to the gym may not have that option anymore. Those who walked miles around their office space are now forced to work from their living room all day. This has really had a negative effect on people’s daily physical activity and their overall health. So, how can you avoid becoming too sedentary during the pandemic? Read on to learn a few of the best ways to become more active.

Virtual Classes

If you were just starting your workout journey, and suddenly you can’t meet up with your trainer, you still have a chance to reach your goals. Because of the pandemic, multiple companies, and private individuals are putting out free virtual workout classes. Taking part in one of these and genuinely engaging with the community can place you back on the right track.

Yoga

The reality is that many of us don’t really have the equipment to get in a good workout, but that doesn’t mean you’re all out of luck. Yoga is a great workout routine to take on because it allows you to stretch out all your joints and muscles that you may not be using throughout the day. All you need is a small space and a yoga mat to get the job done.

Incorporate Breaks

One of the best things about working from home is that you don’t have your boss there to tell you to sit down and get to work. Therefore, it is important to use this freedom to provide yourself with breaks when you need them. Simple things such as going out to check the mail, taking out the trash can, or feeding your pet can really help you get the blood flowing and re-energize.

Walking & Standing Desks

If you’re often on the phone for your job, you can use this time to walk around while on the phone to garner some steps. Not only will it provide you with much-needed exercise, but some have stated that they are much more focused when they pace around. You may also incorporate a standing desk to ensure that you aren’t sitting for prolonged periods of time.

Working from home doesn’t have to mean the end of physical activity! Incorporating these actions into your daily routine will help keep you healthy and happy.

This article was originally published at NatureCity.info.