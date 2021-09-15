How To Start Your Day With Power And Intention

Setting daily intentions every morning is one powerful way of taking control of your life and achieving your goals. It is so easy to wake up, grab your phone, check social media, emails or put on the television or radio without stopping to think deeply about how you want your day to go and what you want to achieve that day.

This habit can take your life several notches higher if you add it to your morning routine. Setting daily intentions keep you focused on what you want and how you decide to feel throughout the day no matter what happens.

What are Intentions?

An intention is like a map. It tells your mind where you want to go in life and what you want to achieve. When you add a positive intention into your day, you are basically telling yourself what you want to achieve during the next 24 hours.

A daily intention sets your brain to work through your Reticular Activating System(RAS). For instance, if you buy a red dress that you think is unique, suddenly everywhere you go, you will begin to see red dresses.

This is your RAS at work filtering and presenting you with information according to your belief system. You can use this to achieve your goals by setting positive intentions. Your brain will filter through all the information you receive to give you information relevant to your intention or goal.

We all set intentions at the start of the day whether we realize it or not. Even bad habits can stem from positive intentions. For example, your subconscious intention may be to feel good so you indulge in favorite junk foods or binge-watching your favorite TV show.

Why Set An Intention For Your Day?

Intentions improve your focus.

Positive intentions give the mind a focus. They help you to get out of your head and become more present in the morning. You will focus on what you need to do TODAY to achieve your goals.

Intentions can help you develop a more positive mindset.

The thing is the mind is going to set its own intention for the day if you don,t intervene. Unfortunately, the mind finds it easier to focus on the negative. Setting positive intentions can help you train your mind to be more positive.

You will be more likely to achieve your goals.

Setting intentions help you to eliminate distractions and choose actions that will lead you to success.

How Do You Start Your Day With Intention?

When you wake up in the morning, instead of jumping out of your bed or reaching for your phone, take a moment to think and reflect. Think of how you want to feel and what you want to achieve by the end of the day. Then set that as your intention. You can also do this as part of your morning routine during your time of prayer, meditation, or journaling. Remember to keep it positive.

Visualize how this intention will make you feel and what you see when it happens.

Write it down in your journal.

Get up and start your day with your positive intention in your mind.

Use cards with quotes, Scripture verses, or power words to remind you of your intention throughout the day. You can even use apps that send you a quote or/and Scripture verse every morning.

Evaluate your progress at the end of the day.

When setting your intentions, use these tips to make them more powerful.

Connect to your why

Your why is what drives you to achieve your goals. For instance, if your ‘why’ is to live a healthy long life. It will be easier to stick to your daily intention of drinking 6 glasses of water.

Focus on your values

For your intentions to work, choose intentions that align with your values and deeply resonate with you.

This is a list of daily intentions you can choose from to get you started.