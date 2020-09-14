How to Start a Wellness Blog From Scratch as a Wellness Lover

I Know that they all seems to have a blog these days, don’t they?

That’s because making a blog is one of the easiest ways to create a personal brand (and it’s a lot easier than writing a book!).

And you don’t have to wait until you’ve got a full company up and running to launch your blog.

In reality, blogging can be a perfect way to track your own path to wellness and share what you’re discovering – even before you’ve chosen to pursue a career in health and wellness.

The very first thing you need to do is ask yourselves these questions when launching a wellness journal.

And if you plan to go ahead, let me help you get past the ambiguity and show you precisely how to launch a wellness blog.

How to launch a wellness blog, Phase 1

The first thing you need to do when you build a blog is describe WHY you have a blog.

What’s the intention of your blog?

Who’s your target?

What sort of problems are you trying to help them resolve? What topics are you trying address?

How is your blog special relative to thousands of other fitness blogs out there?

It sounds easy, but being straight up front on WHY you’re publishing, and your unique meaning and style, will make sure you’re sculpting your own room in the media world, not fitting in!

How to launch a wellness blog, Phase 2

You should use the monetization method as well. This is the technique that I am using. You see things backwards using this strategy. Instead of looking for something that concerns you and your audience, you’re going to get to see what’s going to make you rich. It includes you searching for a niche in the market. To find a niche, you first look for a challenge, a discomfort, or a void that exists in the market or in the audience. This difference is what your blog is going to target. This solution is the best you can find when you’re hunting for a blog theme. The easiest way to monetize the blog is to look for a pressure point that people are able to pay for.

How to launch a wellness blog, Phase 3

Brainstorm themes to write about, build a timetable, and start writing!

I occasionally see new bloggers blogging greatly at the start, and then discontinuing.

Consistency is super essential to build your blog! You ought to update content on a daily basis, whether it’s weekly, every two weeks or monthly.

So if you’re going to get in the mood to compose, do it by all means! But then post one document, and plan the others to be published in the future over time.

Looking to know how to start a blog in 2020? Go no farther than that. Follow the above steps. If you want to blog as an enthusiast or you want to make a profit out of it, follow above steps. Starting your blog is effortless, and with this tutorial, you’ll be fully operational in less than half an hour. You won’t have to spend loads of cash to get started. You don’t even need to have experience designing or developing websites. What you need is a cappuccino, a cozy spot, a pen, a notebook, a desktop or a personal computer. Whenever you’re ready, Get started!