Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Start a Volunteer Program

Seeing a need in your community and organizing efforts to make a change could not only be beneficial for your community but an integral part of seeing positive improvements. While organizing a volunteer program within your community can be stressful, it is also an integral part of bringing much-needed change to issues that are close […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
How to Start a Volunteer Program - Sylvester Knox

Seeing a need in your community and organizing efforts to make a change could not only be beneficial for your community but an integral part of seeing positive improvements. While organizing a volunteer program within your community can be stressful, it is also an integral part of bringing much-needed change to issues that are close to your heart. If you are thinking about starting a volunteer program, please consider reading the information below.

When you decide to start your own volunteer program, you should definitely come up with a mission statement that makes your cause stand out. The way you do that is by addressing the needs within the community. When you set up a statement and define your group by it, it could potentially bring those that have similar views out of the forefront who wouldn’t normally feel the need to organize. Another component of adding a mission statement to your cause can potentially bring positive change to your cause.

Another thing to consider when organizing for a volunteering opportunity is setting up goals you’d like to accomplish. A good guideline in doing this is by using the acronym “SMART.” SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based. Using the SMART method could help you define your group even further and get specific with the details so you can attain your goals. A good way to do that is by planning an event with setting goals and activities. For example, say you are fundraising for a specific cause, one way to do that is by organizing a fundraiser. One fundraising activity is organizing a fun run and making sure people that donate know exactly what cause they are donating to.

The best way to organize a volunteer program is by having specific resources for just about every facet of your volunteer program. For example, there should be a recruitment process for new members and onsite training for those that want to be a part of your cause. You should have updated technology that is easy to use. Additionally, you should have the proper tools to recruit new members. One way to do that is by taking advantage of social media and organizing through that method.

Volunteer opportunities are an excellent method to produce real change in the world. If you are looking to organize and start a volunteer grassroots group, there are many tools you could use online to help you with your project.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A Reference Guide: 20 Top Volunteer Websites to Help You with Your Search

by Cynthia Meyer
Community//

“Make sure it doesn’t feel like a job.” With Penny Bauder & Rachel Herman

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Purpose//

Intentional Volunteering

by Nancy LaJambe, CPC

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.