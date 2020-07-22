How to Spread Positivity, Happiness and Kindness Around You With YouTube Star Mustafa Hussain

The advancement in technology has made information very easily accessible nowadays. Modern technology has paved the way for anyone to be able to express themselves through social media and reach a wide audience. Mustafa Hussain, a Pakistani-American influencer, became known for capturing genuine moments through random acts of kindness in his heart-melting YouTube channel aiming to promote positivity and uplifting content.

The Start of His Journey

Mustafa Hussain is a 24-year-old YouTube sensation with over 100,000 subscribers. His YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have also amassed over 500,000 combined fans from around the globe.

Mustafa started his YouTube journey back in 2015, with his first public video “Giving Eid Gifts to Strangers,” which gathered around 186,000 views. His content is centered around random acts of kindness, with the message of defying the stereotype built against Muslims as violent people. He continued creating videos about positivity and kindness, such as “Giving The Homeless a Makeover for Eid” and “Giving Out Food During Ramadan in NYC,” capturing people’s genuine reactions that touched the hearts of his audience, gathering hundreds and thousands of views.

He also published videos that circulated online and garnered millions of views such as “Muslim Paying for People’s Groceries on Thanksgiving” with 4.9 million views and “Making Strangers Smile” with 1.8 million views where he got even more attention when The Hershey Company noticed hisvideo in 2017.

Making Strangers Smile

“Making Strangers Smile” is one of his hit videos uploaded on February 24, 2017, which aims to inspire everyone to do any random act of kindness and make a stranger smile. In the video, he gave out Hershey’s chocolate bars to random strangers with notes of positivity, such as “Smile, you deserve to be happy.” The video has a total of 1.8 million views on YouTube and more than 20 million views through different aggregation Facebook pages that reposted it.

Unilad also uploaded the video on its Facebook page, which now has more than 12.5 million views worldwide. This video hit the front page of Reddit, 9gag, and many more sites and it was aired on different TV stations around the world. It went so viral that Hershey themselves saw it, commented on the YouTube video, and even sent Mustafa some merchandise and chocolates. They posted a tweet about it too.

Collaboration with Hershey’s

In 2017, Mustafa gained international recognition and praise. “Making Strangers Smile” caught the attention of The Hershey Company, which led to a collaboration featuring Mustafa in one of their advertisements that played on Hershey’s social media pages. In 2019, they teamed up with Mustafa again to make a national TV commercial out of the video for their Heartwarming the World campaign.

Inspiring Positivity Through Kindness

Mustafa witnessed the impact his uplifting videos brought to his audience. He then understood how to make viral content and is now one of the most successful Muslim YouTubers today. Yet, more than being viral and gaining likes and views, he wishes to embody the YouTube industry with his positive mindset, sincerity, and passion for helping and making efforts to spread even a shed of happiness in the world amidst the everyday adversities everyone faces.

Since Mustafa started creating content, he has received millions of views and worked with different brands and companies. He indeed cracked the code of virality and is putting it to good use. He is planning on using his platform to change how the world sees Muslims, along with launching his own Muslim entertainment network.

