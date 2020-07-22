Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Spread Positivity, Happiness and Kindness Around You With YouTube Star Mustafa Hussain

The advancement in technology has made information very easily accessible nowadays. Modern technology has paved the way for anyone to be able to express themselves through social media and reach a wide audience. Mustafa Hussain, a Pakistani-American influencer, became known for capturing genuine moments through random acts of kindness in his heart-melting YouTube channel aiming […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Mustafa Hussain
Mustafa Hussain

The advancement in technology has made information very easily accessible nowadays. Modern technology has paved the way for anyone to be able to express themselves through social media and reach a wide audience. Mustafa Hussain, a Pakistani-American influencer, became known for capturing genuine moments through random acts of kindness in his heart-melting YouTube channel aiming to promote positivity and uplifting content.

The Start of His Journey

Mustafa Hussain is a 24-year-old YouTube sensation with over 100,000 subscribers. His YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have also amassed over 500,000 combined fans from around the globe.

Mustafa started his YouTube journey back in 2015, with his first public video “Giving Eid Gifts to Strangers,” which gathered around 186,000 views. His content is centered around random acts of kindness, with the message of defying the stereotype built against Muslims as violent people. He continued creating videos about positivity and kindness, such as “Giving The Homeless a Makeover for Eid” and “Giving Out Food During Ramadan in NYC,” capturing people’s genuine reactions that touched the hearts of his audience, gathering hundreds and thousands of views.

He also published videos that circulated online and garnered millions of views such as “Muslim Paying for People’s Groceries on Thanksgiving” with 4.9 million views and “Making Strangers Smile” with 1.8 million views where he got even more attention when The Hershey Company noticed hisvideo in 2017.

Making Strangers Smile

“Making Strangers Smile” is one of his hit videos uploaded on February 24, 2017, which aims to inspire everyone to do any random act of kindness and make a stranger smile. In the video, he gave out Hershey’s chocolate bars to random strangers with notes of positivity, such as “Smile, you deserve to be happy.” The video has a total of 1.8 million views on YouTube and more than 20 million views through different aggregation Facebook pages that reposted it.

Unilad also uploaded the video on its Facebook page, which now has more than 12.5 million views worldwide. This video hit the front page of Reddit, 9gag, and many more sites and it was aired on different TV stations around the world. It went so viral that Hershey themselves saw it, commented on the YouTube video, and even sent Mustafa some merchandise and chocolates. They posted a tweet about it too.

Collaboration with Hershey’s

In 2017, Mustafa gained international recognition and praise. “Making Strangers Smile” caught the attention of The Hershey Company, which led to a collaboration featuring Mustafa in one of their advertisements that played on Hershey’s social media pages. In 2019, they teamed up with Mustafa again to make a national TV commercial out of the video for their Heartwarming the World campaign.

Inspiring Positivity Through Kindness

Mustafa witnessed the impact his uplifting videos brought to his audience. He then understood how to make viral content and is now one of the most successful Muslim YouTubers today. Yet, more than being viral and gaining likes and views, he wishes to embody the YouTube industry with his positive mindset, sincerity, and passion for helping and making efforts to spread even a shed of happiness in the world amidst the everyday adversities everyone faces.

Since Mustafa started creating content, he has received millions of views and worked with different brands and companies. He indeed cracked the code of virality and is putting it to good use. He is planning on using his platform to change how the world sees Muslims, along with launching his own Muslim entertainment network.

Follow me here:

    Suzie Zeng, I am a spiritual enthusiast

    I am a spiritual enthusiast and adviser on how to deal with burnout problems

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bert Pope: “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    “Always be yourself and surround yourself with people who support that” with Candice Georgiadis & Stephen Sharer

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Purpose//

    The Power of a Compliment: How Kind Words Can Change the World

    by Erica Bray

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.