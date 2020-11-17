How to spot the signs of EMF stress and 4 ways to reduce the effects

Despite being a highly debated subject in the worlds of science and health, there are valid claims that high levels of exposure to EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies) from wireless devices can cause some people to experience reduced energy, headaches, sleep disturbance and fatigue.

And given that during lockdown alone UK adults purchased up to 21 million new digital devices, (Deloitte report 2020*) increased wireless connectivity could in fact be having a knock-on effect on our health, a frequency harmonisation and EMF protection expert has warned.

SWITCH YOURSELF ON TO THE EFFECTS OF EMF STRESS

Low energy, trouble sleeping, lack of concentration and headaches are all common health complaints that we often struggle to pinpoint to a specific cause. But if you’re feeling sluggish, especially as the onset of winter approaches, it could be time to time to consider if EMF is part of the problem.

Electro-magnetic frequencies, or EMFs as they are also known, are the invisible waves of energy that are emitted by the wireless devices that we use in the home, workplace, schools and world around us every single day.

With technology significantly increasing its dominance on our day to day lives, people are increasingly questioning what impact this electro-stress or electromagnetic hypersensitivity could be having on our bodies and if they are feeling the side effects of this increased device usage.

Whilst there are many ways that people display electromagnetic hypersensitivity, common signs of electro-stress include headaches, concentration disorders, trouble sleeping, mood swings, low energy, anxiety, and unaccountable aches and pains.

4 WAYS TO REDUCE EMF EXPOSURE

There’s no escaping the fact that EMFs are always going to be present in our homes and the world around us, but there are a number of ways that you can protect yourself from these potential side effects.

Switch Off When Not Using Devices: Taking a regular digital detox is a good place to start. Switching off from your phone or laptop regularly during the day – or even attempting a longer stint of disengagement, perhaps over a weekend – could help to reduce the impact. At the very least, turn your mobile to airplane mode when you go to bed and if you can leave it in another room whilst you sleep. You should also turn off all devices that you aren’t using rather than leaving them in sleep or standby mode. Reduce Your Distance from the Device: If you’re using your mobile phone a lot for work or social calls, try using it on speaker mode or connect headphones to remove that ‘hot ear’ feeling after a long call which is caused by radiation. Carry your phone in your bag, rather than your pocket. While there is no definitive scientific link between phones and infertility, the number of studies that link the two are enough to pay attention. Keep as far as possible from the source of radiation by carrying your phone in a bag rather than a pocket. Avoid Using Your Mobile in Low-Reception Areas: There are conditions whereby your device, for instance your mobile phone, must work harder and thus emit stronger emissions to function, an example of this is when you are in an area with low signal. If you’re low on bars, try and postpone that phone call till you’ve got good signal. Use a frequency harmoniser. Independently tested to show a positive impact on EMF, a smartDOT frequency harmoniser that retunes the emissions from wireless devices like laptops and mobile phones at their source. The ‘dot’ includes a low-powered magnet programmed with a specific, coherent, naturally occurring recipe of frequencies. When attached to any wireless device, it ‘retunes’ or harmonises the emissions to a more natural coherent frequency. The body recognises the retuned emissions which reduces the effects of electro-stress. Benefits reported by customers using energydots include improved sleep, mood, concentration and overall energy levels along with reduced headaches, stress, anxiety and fatigue.

It is clear that EMF is something that we are going to be debating (and researching) for years to come, however while the debate rages on, having an understanding of the ways that it could effect your health and how to protect yourself is crucial. Unexplained health niggles which are making impacting on your daily life can be easily addressed with a few small steps to manage the EMF in your life.

With lockdown forcing us to spend more time working, socialising and entertaining at home, it’s no secret that our reliance on these devices is growing – and fast. In fact, research by Deloitte, carried out in May 2020, found that one in five UK adults (21%) – the equivalent of 10.3 million consumers – purchased at least one new digital device as a result of spending more time at home because of COVID-19. It also revealed that UK adults used 170.3 million devices* daily during the first two months of lockdown alone, equating to 3.5 devices on average per person.

*Research by Deloitte

Research based on the UK cut of Deloitte’s Global Mobile Consumer Survey. Data cited in this report is based on a nationally representative sample of 4,150 UK consumers aged 16-75. The sample follows a country specific quota on age, gender, region and socio-economic status. Fieldwork took place during the first three weeks of May 2020 and was carried out online by Ipsos MORI, an independent research firm, based on a question set provided by Deloitte. https://www.cambridgewireless.co.uk/news/2020/aug/25/uk-adults-purchased-up-to-21-million-new-digital-d/